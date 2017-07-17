These 3 Details Will Transform Your Patio

1. Build Lattice Walls
Slatted walls allow for both views and light. Frame out precut panels, adding plywood arches and ready-made finials, and it’s a doable DIY. Learn how.
RELATED: How to Build a Lattice Trellis
2. Use Rope Lights
What’s more romantic than a candle chandelier? Set up your own with the Wrought Iron Ava Chandelier, about $75; A Rustic Garden; and T. W. Evans Cordage 3⁄8-inch Twisted Sisal Rope, about $13; Amazon.
3. Paint the Floor
Give tired wood decking a second life by brushing boards with stain in a stripe pattern.
We like Olympic Deck, Fence & Siding Stain Solid in Gray Marble and Deep Charcoal, about $36 per gallon; Olympic for stores.
For more ideas to transform your patio, go to thisoldhouse.com.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS