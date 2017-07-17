These 3 Details Will Transform Your Patio

1. Build Lattice Walls

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

Slatted walls allow for both views and light. Frame out precut panels, adding plywood arches and ready-made finials, and it’s a doable DIY. Learn how.

2. Use Rope Lights

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

What’s more romantic than a candle chandelier? Set up your own with the Wrought Iron Ava Chandelier, about $75; A Rustic Garden; and T. W. Evans Cordage 3⁄8-inch Twisted Sisal Rope, about $13; Amazon.

3. Paint the Floor

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

Give tired wood decking a second life by brushing boards with stain in a stripe pattern.

We like Olympic Deck, Fence & Siding Stain Solid in Gray Marble and Deep Charcoal, about $36 per gallon; Olympic for stores.