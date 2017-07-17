This Old House, Contributor America's most trusted home improvement brand

These 3 Details Will Transform Your Patio

07/17/2017 04:31 pm ET

1. Build Lattice Walls

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

Slatted walls allow for both views and light. Frame out precut panels, adding plywood arches and ready-made finials, and it’s a doable DIY. Learn how.

RELATED: How to Build a Lattice Trellis

2. Use Rope Lights

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

What’s more romantic than a candle chandelier? Set up your own with the Wrought Iron Ava Chandelier, about $75; A Rustic Garden; and T. W. Evans Cordage 3⁄8-inch Twisted Sisal Rope, about $13; Amazon.

3. Paint the Floor

PHOTO BY LAUREY W. GLENN

Give tired wood decking a second life by brushing boards with stain in a stripe pattern.

We like Olympic Deck, Fence & Siding Stain Solid in Gray Marble and Deep Charcoal, about $36 per gallon; Olympic for stores.

RELATED: How to Paint a Wood Floor; TLC for Painted Wood Floors

For more ideas to transform your patio, go to thisoldhouse.com.

