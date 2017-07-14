These almost unknown Facebook features will help you to become a better Facebook advertiser

The social media world never sleeps. All the social media platforms are vigilant and ready to change constantly. Day to day, we receive a waterfall of updates and new features to deal with. Who wants to succeed, needs to be ready for the competition in this race against time.

In the modern social media scenario, Facebook is the leading platform (source).

Facebook is the leading platform of current social media scene.

Moreover, if we look specifically at the world of web ads, we can consider Facebook the key player dominating also this area.

Being always up to date regarding the social media world becomes very demanding nowadays. Get a chance to always have a look at all the possible changes in all the social media platforms is a real challenge, but for Facebook ADS you should not worry at all :)

Let’s discuss the most important updates, as the matter of fact almost unknown, that Facebook rolled out during its ads platform history.

These Facebook features will help you to improve your ads campaign performance and becoming a better Facebook advertiser.

Curious to understand which feature I am talking about?

Here below a quick overview of the update that we are going to look at:

Campaign Planner

Reach and frequency buying

Offline conversion

Feel free to click and read just the one, that you’re struck with the most, but bear in mind that all three are important features that you should be aware of in order to use your Facebook Ads platform at its best

Let’s start:

Reach and frequency buying:

This isn’t a new Facebook feature, but the mechanism behind it, is sometimes underestimated by most of the advertisers. Facebook defines Reach and Frequency as “an ad buying type on Facebook and Instagram that can provide powerful and predictable results.” The feature is something that gives the advertiser more control of their ad campaign.

This tool allows advertisers to set precise plan and predict the reach of their ads campaigns.

When can you use this feature to promote your brand?

As explained previously, the reach and frequency is designed to optimize the cost and the result of your ads campaign.

I personally think that “reach and frequency” is perfect if you want to promote your brand and launches, in cases such as showcasing a new product or just getting your name out there into the social space.

Thanks to this tool you will be capable to predict delivery to a predetermined audience. In point of fact, you often risk to spend more money to get your ad in front of fewer people when running an ad campaign with Facebook auction.

Campaign Planner

Facebook rolled out the Campaign Planner, “a standalone tool for media planners to draft, compare and share media plans using reach and frequency buying across Facebook and Instagram.”

This new feature is available for everyone who has access to Business Manager. You will need just to complete and submit the campaign planner request form and have it approved in less than a blink from Facebook :)

Here the link:

What is the real aim of campaign planner?

Campaign planner was born to help advertisers to have a clear overview on the reach and frequency of the campaign before the launch.

So this actually means that with Campaign planner you will be able to predict hypothetical scenario (for reach and frequency ) for your upcoming campaigns based on the budget, ad placement and target audience.

If you want to get an idea of how many people you will be able to reach and what kind how frequency your message will have, when building your Facebook campaign, planner will be the best tool to use. Its real potential consists in the possibility to compare different potential strategies for ads campaign and set the budget and targeting parameters the most effectively.

The Campaign Planner is one of the best tool that can be used during the planning phases of your campaigns, because it will help you to estimate the reach and frequency dependent on your strategies.

Offline Events

The launch of offline events of Facebook has been a huge stone for all marketers, giving us a great opportunity to track purchases made offline, after the user was shown a Facebook ad.

What exactly is this tool for?

With the help of an amazing friend Facebook Pixel, we are able to monitor who saw and interact with the advertisement when running the Facebook ads campaign.

Pss..If you don’t know what is a Pixel check this free guide and have it up running just in few steps.

However, it might and often happens that the conversions aren’t produced online. Imagine the advertisement of a product noticed by the customer, that after he sees it online, goes to a physical shop and proceeds with the purchase.

How would you know that the customer is there thanks to Facebook ads?

The answer is the new Offline events feature.

With offline events it is now possible to upload an offline purchase file (E.g.: customer contact info e product purchase) and Facebook will automatically match those details with the users who were shown your ad. In this way the offline events can be counted to your conversion picture and provides you with the statistics more accurate, than ever before.

To make the correlation more precise, marketers will need to set up a methodology to analyze offline conversions data. It can be achieved applying Facebook's Ads Insights API.

Here Facebook provided a free guide in order to set up your Ads Insight API.

Thanks to this feature you will be able to send your offline conversion events using an offline event API. You will see how many users viewed or clicked on your Facebook ads before converting offline.

I hope that this piece of article will help you to understand how to use at the best this almost unknown Facebook feature. Still some doubts? Don’t hesitate to share your concerns and questions in the section below. We are here to help!