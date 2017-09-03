These Are the 5 Most Promising Startups You May not Have Heard Of

It's seemingly every day a new startup rises, armed with revolutionary tech and a high-profile funding round! Placing the right bet and landing a portfolio-changing partnership with a new vendor startup can lead to solution providers to the next level.

So here we identify 5 of the coolest startups rocking the industry in the first half of 2017. While we can't guarantee what the future holds for these young companies, we can definitively say that it looks bright. Check out these companies to see what they can do for your customers:

1. Aviatrix Systems

A pioneer in hybrid cloud networking, is passionate about helping businesses be successful with their cloud strategies.

Aviatrix raised $15 million in a Series B funding round earlier this year. It also announced a technology, sales and marketing partnership with hyper-converged vendor Nutanix.

Led by a team of former top executives hailing from Cisco, Huawei, VMware and Paypal, Aviatrix Systems said it’s "reinventing networking" through network software aimed at simplifying connectivity to the cloud in a more secure and scalable way. Aviatrix for Hybrid Cloud reduces cloud networking setup time from weeks to minutes and simplifies ongoing management by automating and orchestrating cloud network operations said Steven Mih, CEO of Aviatrix.

2. Indicina Ventures

Funding innovative mindsets to help them start a successful business now!

Founded by a 17 year old, Anton Klingspor is the big name of Indicina Ventures. A startup incubator that develops the ideas of the most influential and motivated personalities of Generation Z. This young mastermind has already done some cool projects like H4ck, Adidas Bot, Jam Wifi and etc.

Anton launched Indicina Ventures, a startup incubator, in December 2016.​ The New York City​ based venture provides funding and resources to internet companies of various stages. Indicina Ventures develops the ideas of young entrepreneurs who are looked over upon due to their age. The fund weighs in merit more than experience. He is the youngest yet most diverse startup incubator, based out of the US!

3. Endor

This predictive analytics company, has its roots in some interesting research on human behavior.

Endor (yes, it has the same name as the planet in "Star Wars") was founded in 2014 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “While machine learning may be good at predicting, say, when a critical piece of equipment will fail, social physics uses big data analysis and the mathematical laws of biology to understand the behavior of human crowds” says Doron Alter, CEO of the company.

The company based its proprietary technology on "social physics" research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Endor has developed a predictive analytics platform that allows business users to ask any question, such as "Who is likely to try this new product? and "Where should we open our next store?" and get an answer in minutes!

4. Nexla

Now you can move your data easily from company to company, hah!

Founded last year, Millbrae, Calif-based Nexla just released a public beta of its product in May. At the same time the company raised $3.5 million in seed financing. Nexla caught everyone's attention in March when it won the top prize in the Startup Showcase at the Strata + Hadoop World conference.

Nexla is developing a data operations platform that uses machine learning technology to monitor, adapt and securely move data between companies in real time says CEO, Saket Saurabh. By automating such data operations, the Nexla argument goes, companies can more quickly derive value from their data with minimal engineering.

5. PAS

Provides cybersecurity at hand.

The Houston-based company in April announced it has raised $40 million as the company looks to expand its channel program for operational technology security. Startup PAS provides security for industrial control systems – including distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, turbo machinery controls, and compressor control systems.