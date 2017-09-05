These Are The Guys Who Stocked Trump Tower Gift Shop With KKK Hoods

Last week, it was discovered that a few pranksters planted fake products in the Trump Tower gift shop. These items were less than flattering for our president, from Russian flags to remote controls that flip only between Fox News and CNN and, of course, KKK hoods.
HuffPost has learned that the comedians taking responsibility for the gag are some of our very favorites, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler of the brilliant (and ballsy) comedy duo The Good Liars.
Check out their full video of the prank above.
