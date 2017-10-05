The Times suggests that the accusations against Weinstein appear to be at odds with his public actions, including his support for feminist icons like Hillary Clinton and Gloria Steinem and his participation in a women’s march in Park City, Utah.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, previously a staunch defender of victims of sexual harassment and assault, will be representing Weinstein, whose company optioned her book.

According to the Times, Bloom responded to its findings by calling Weinstein “an old dinosaur learning new ways.”