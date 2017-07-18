These are TRENDS in Fall / Winter Hair 2017

The days of cold are approaching and the fashion also changes for our hair. We chatted with the stylist Terry Shin owner at a Korean hair salon who told us all we have to know to renew our hair this fall / winter.

Everything changes, everything changes, everything regenerates, and that applies not only to fashion but also to capillary tendencies. This fall / winter, some things are left behind to give way to new trends. Although some we could see in the different red carpets of international awards, others also stomp and that is why we approached Melbourne to chat with the stylist Terry Shin to explain them to us.

COLORS

They return the colors more uniform so that the hair is seen with much more brightness and luminosity "enhancing with it any type of faces and also adding strength for the haircut that you choose, leaving behind the gradients".

Rubies : they are imposed in all its versions, especially the clearest ones.

RUBIO INFANTIL : "It's that natural blond, ash type, that many boys have in their childhood. Not everyone can keep that color over the years and that is why many go to hairdressers to have it back."

PEACH : "breaks the monotony of color and becomes one of the most sought after. It is a mixture of that blond of the boys with a hint of orange."

MAGNETIC : "It is one of the star trends of the season.Many celebrities are already wearing it.It is a blond that is not achieved overnight but requires a more or less complex process, depending on the natural hair of which As it is an aggressive coloration, it is best to combine it with midi or pixie haircuts, or if it is important to be scrupulous with the care ".

PINK BLONDE : If you are looking for a radical makeover, pink coloring is a great option. "You always have to consult the stylist if it is going to favor you, and the necessary care to show a nice hair with this color because, for example, the hair dyed blond can suffer more if it is dyed with this rose, which requires further discoloration ".

BRONDE : it is an intermediate between blonde and brown. "It is a versatile tone that fits perfectly to the most reluctant to darken or blondes who want to go no longer."

RONZE : This year, the time has come to welcome you to this color, which is a mixture between the red (red) and the brown bronze (bronze). Celebrities like Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Rihanna and Katy Perry used it but without doubt the maximum exponent is Emma Stone. Its advantage is that it fits in with any skin tone because it can help hide capillary errors (from gray hairs to roots) and brighten any type of face.

BALAYAGE AND BABYLIGHTS : Californians are left behind to give way to these softer strands. They give light to the dullest manes. For chestnuts, the ideal are caramel or honey nuances.

COPPER : it is the perfect tone to illuminate the melenas against the cold and to put the warm point to your mane but always with subtle reflections to create depth. "It is achieved with brown and blond overlays for an ultra natural finish."

BROUX : "is the outsider of the moment, a mixture of browns and copper with a dark base and clearer tips and copper, very modern and suitable for cutting waiter.

COURTS AND STYLES:

CURLS AND WAVES : If a few years ago we strove to smooth our mane at any price, now the plates are put at the service of molding, especially in midi and boob cuts. "They are both natural and made with innovative products, very improved and with new techniques that allow us to make other types of moldings."

BALAYAGE 3D : "This technique diffuses the color by focusing on the rinsing of the tips. They bring volume and depth to the mane, giving rise to a wide range of nuances that illuminate the face in points studied and which contribute more naturalness.

MELENAS MIDI : They are trend for several years and is the most chosen for its versatility. It can be carried in purest bob style, layered, stepped ... as you most want!

BOB : It is characterized by the asymmetry between the front and the back, which contributes a much more modern air to the hairstyle in addition to giving it greater volume and movement.

LONG : It is a haircut that must be worn, at least, below the shoulders, and without doubt is risky. But worth a try.

MEDIA MELENA : it is a super natural cut and gives volume to the hair. In addition, it allows meeting expectations in any event or occasion.

SHAG : It was trend in the '70s and' 90s and back in 2017 with everything. In the middle manes the tufts are deposited to make it very sexy and trendy.

MIDI : It is a cut of hair that has its cut to the height of the chin and that is characterized by the straight line. With these cuts you can point at the bangs.