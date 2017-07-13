These Brave Souls Decided To Taste Pregnant Women's Bizarre Cravings

Pregnancy cravings can get really, really weird. But sometimes the strange food combinations may surprise you.

Art director Juarez Rodrigues and copywriter Vicky Jacob-Ebbinghaus teamed up to create a cookbook featuring real women’s bizarre pregnancy cravings.

Pickles and Ice Cream "Oreos and Toothpaste" is just one bizarre recipe from the new cookbook Pickles and Ice Cream.

Pickles and Ice Cream The "Bacon and Mars Bar Burger" was one of the dishes participants got to try for the book's promotional video.

Titled Pickles and Ice Cream, the book includes such winning combos as “Oreos and Toothpaste” and “Tomato Soup with M&Ms” ― along with professional photos of the 70 different meals and snacks and stories from the women who craved them.