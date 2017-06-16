COMEDY
06/16/2017 09:02 am ET

These #DadQuotes Once Again Prove Dad Is The Funniest

Just in time for Father's Day.

By Bill Bradley

You no longer ever need a stud finder. Check out these dad quotes and you’ll find all the studs you want.

With Father’s Day coming up, Jimmy Fallon made this week’s hashtag #DadQuotes, and the dad jokes came pouring in. From practicing “safe sax” to the real reason grandpa doesn’t stop at stop signs, the dads explained it all.

Here are just a few of Fallon’s favorites:

”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

Jimmy Fallon Does The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Suggest a correction
Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Jimmy Fallon
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
These #DadQuotes Once Again Prove Dad Is The Funniest

CONVERSATIONS