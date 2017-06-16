These #DadQuotes Once Again Prove Dad Is The Funniest

You no longer ever need a stud finder. Check out these dad quotes and you’ll find all the studs you want.

With Father’s Day coming up, Jimmy Fallon made this week’s hashtag #DadQuotes, and the dad jokes came pouring in. From practicing “safe sax” to the real reason grandpa doesn’t stop at stop signs, the dads explained it all.

Here are just a few of Fallon’s favorites:

My first boyfriend played the saxophone in a ska band. When my dad met him, he told him to practice "safe sax" 🤦🏼‍♀️ #dadquotes — Jessica 🌟 (@jessicazap14) June 14, 2017

My grandpa would only slow down at stop signs, saying he would "stop twice at the next one."#DadQuotes — Darn Daniel (@DarNDanieL53) June 14, 2017

I called my dad to see if he had a stud finder and he casually replied, "mom's at work." #DadQuotes — Pauliann23 (@Pauliann23) June 15, 2017