These Elementary School Kids Go Way Beyond Their Age To Raise Money In Support Of Pediatric Cancer

A group of very special students at Glenville Elementary School in Greenwich, CT is raising money to help children who are fighting cancer and their charity of choice is the Circle of Care.

After Liz Salguero and Dawn Ladenheim met in a support group for moms and siblings of children with cancer, Circle of Care was born. Circle of Care supports families of children with cancer throughout Connecticut and the NY tri-state area by providing practical, emotional, and financial assistance to families dealing with the challenges of pediatric cancer treatment.

The idea to raise money for Circle of Care came about when a few students from Glenville Elementary School decided to start selling homemade slime as a fundraiser. Along with the slime, the kids at Glenville Elementary sold bracelets and candy with one goal in mind, to raise money to help fight pediatric cancer. "What they were doing was directly impacting the lives of children and making it easier for them," says 4th Grade Teacher Michele Cooke.

"There's a culture of kindness that's pervasive at Glenville - you just feel it when you're in the building. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of these kids' classrooms this year. We're inspired by them," says Liz Salguero, Founder of Circle of Care.

And as a thank you to the 4th and 5th graders for raising over $2,000, the Circle of Care set up a candy bar to reward them for all their hard work!

For more information, visit http://circleofcare.org/ and http://www.greenwichschools.org/glenville-school.