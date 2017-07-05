These European Funds Have The Most Firepower To Buy In 2017

7. ICG-Longbow - $1.1B Longbow is a mezzanine and “whole loan” provider — loans at loan-to-value levels that are typically higher than those available from banks, or on more secondary assets. In January it said it would be looking to lend at higher LTVs to achieve better returns for its listed fund, as the secondary U.K. assets on which it typically lends were starting to see more competition. 8. GreenOak - $1.1B GreenOak, the firm headed in Europe by former Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing head John Carrafiell, is also lending to secondary assets at higher-than-average LTVs across Europe but it has also been an active equity buyer, particularly in Spain, where it is raising a dedicated fund. It will be more active in London, having bought specialist fund manager Grafton Advisers last year. 9. Patron Capital - $988M Patron is another lover of alternative sectors, and is waiting for regulatory approval to complete the take-private of U.K. pub company Punch Taverns alongside brewer Heineken in a deal with an enterprise value of £1.8B. It is also continuing its focus on the more esoteric parts of the residential sector, such as equity release companies, and also more generally residential development. 10. AEW Europe - $957M As with AXA, AEW is a large fund manager with a broad mandate, but it recently raised equity to buy German offices, high street retail and real estate debt, and it also has a significant logistics platform that it is looking to expand.