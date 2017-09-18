These Funny Moms Know Why Disney Princess Movies Leave Out Mothers

The funny mothers from ″#IMomSoHard” are back and have some thoughts on Disney princess movies.

In a video titled “I Princess So Hard,” Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the moms behind that mega-viral swimsuit video, explain why many Disney movies starring princesses don’t feature their mothers.

“If a mom comes into a story that’s supposed to be 90 minutes, she’s going to clean that sucker up,” Hensley said. “It’s going to be over in seven minutes!”

The moms then joke that Nemo from “Finding Nemo” would have never touched “the butt” and gotten lost if a mom had been there and Elsa from “Frozen” would have just put her gloves on instead of covering her country with ice.

Hensley and Smedley also made it clear they were over Sleeping Beauty’s way of life, encouraging movies about “Studying Beauty” or “Working Two Jobs To Put Herself Through School Beauty.”

“Sleeping Beauty is so misleading, giving you the idea that you can just sleep through life and you wake up and you’ve got everything that you want,” Smedley said.

“That’s too much of a dream,” said Hensley.