These go to 11

One of my favorite comedies of all time is “This is Spinal Tap” a mockumentary in which an aging rock band (actually a bunch of comedians) tries to stage a comeback. The majority of the dialogue, if not all was ad libbed. I highly recommend watching it.

In any case, yesterday I had a real spinal tap and several of my Facebook friends referenced the movie in response to my post. As you’ll soon read, there’s another important similarity between my life and this clever film.

The more dependent I become on others these days, the more mindful I am of those who truly seem to be working from their heart. Have you encountered anyone like this? I’d love to hear about it.

Take my nurse Rhonda. I had to lay on my back for 2 hours after the procedure to avoid getting a nasty headache. I finished around lunch time and she asked if she could order lunch for me.

She recommended I order something that would be easy to eat without sitting up (a consideration I haven’t had to account for in my life). No soup, stick with sandwiches or other finger foods.

When my lunch arrived she gently draped a hand towel across my chest, cut my sandwich into fours and placed the pieces on my chest. She then put the fork in the green beans and the spoon in the chocolate pudding.

I don’t know if this was in her job description or if it was Rhonda being Rhonda, but I’ll tell you, she did it in a way that I felt like the most important person to her.

Is there anyone in your life that treats you like this?

There’s a scene in Spinal Tap the movie where one of the musicians shows off his special amplifier designed to go all the way to 11. Whereas all other amplifiers only go to 10. He explained how great it is when you need that little extra.

Rhonda’s care for me went to 11. Here’s the thing, giving that little extra begins with truly giving a shit about the experience of the person you’re with. Does that person feel like the most important person to you in that moment?

