These Guys Fixed Liam Payne's 'Strip That Down' Lyrics To Be More Feminist

Jeff Houghton and Dave Smith of “The Mystery Hour” transformed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” into a more female-friendly version, choosing instead to focus on the shape of a women’s inner spirit and self worth.
Now Jeff and Dave are back to fix another song that doesn’t quite treat women with the full respect they deserve. And it’s funny watching them do it.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Trump's U.N. Speech Photos Are Like A Bottomless Pot Of Gold
PHOTO GALLERY
Trump's U.N. Speech Photos Are Like A Bottomless Pot Of Gold
CONVERSATIONS