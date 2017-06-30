These Guys Just Don't Give Up: Pizza Delivered to Leonardo DiCaprio's Team

There’s a random act of kindness, and then there’s delivering pizza to Leonardo DiCaprio’s entire team.

The team at Better World International is committed to making the world a better place by incentivizing acts of kindness. How are they doing so? By gamifying kindness.

The Good Cards has a simple premise: Combine a biodegradable card that you can carry around in your pocket with technology, and paying it forward becomes effortless.

How do you play? Once you get The Good Card, you can use The Good Card mobile app on your smartphone to scan the QR code. From there, you’re given a challenge aimed at making the world a better place. (If you’re feeling adventurous, you can create your own challenge.)

Once you complete the challenge, the recipient of your good deed takes the card and continues the game. They challenge the next person to also pay it forward and pass on the card. You can track your card and see just how many lives have been touched thanks to your participation. One card can travel through the hands of hundreds of people.

To help spread the word about this revolutionary concept, the Better World International CEO flew to Los Angeles and delivered goodies to the entourage of one of the world’s most prominent celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio. After sending countless emails, deliveries and letters, Better World International had a breakthrough. One of the directors of The Leonardo DiCaprio foundation agreed to meet with them.

On a lighter note, the team stopped strangers on the street to ask them whether Leo should hop on board.

The team believes that having big names as backers will help them reach their goal even faster. Having committed celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio will help make this even more of a movement. What if doing good was the cool thing to do? Imagine a world where helping the environment is considered trendy.

For the last several months, the team has recruited a number of influencers who are passionate about this project and built a tight-knit community of people focused on doing good. To take things to the next level, they’ve turned to Kickstarter.

CEO Pawel Alva Nazaruk said he sees the game turning into something much bigger. This isn’t just for smartphone users or even celebrities. Companies can use it to inspire their clients, which will help keep morale high on all sides. Customers can even get it on the fun. Imagine ordering shoes or clothing from a large retailer and receiving The Good Card with your package. Once you scan the card on your mobile phone, you see a message from the CEO of that company challenging you to do something kind.

Companies can encourage customers to step out and create some good in the world. It’s a win/win: a positive PR outcome for the brand and the customer also gets to make the world a better place.

Remember the furor when Pokémon GO launched? Imagine all of that energy channeled toward a greater purpose and a shared desire to help the people around you. If large brands adapted this strategy, the possibilities would truly be endless.

“What if we had an app as successful as Pokémon GO that was oriented toward making this world a better place?” Nazaruk said. “We could change the world.”