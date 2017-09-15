These Mermaid-Loving Sisters Took Their Obsession To Adorable Heights

A pair of sisters got transformed into mermaids for a magical photo shoot.

Sophia and Haidyn Grulkey are 5 and 4 years old, respectively, and are obsessed with mermaids. So when their mom, Bri, came across a picture of women dressed as mermaids, she reached out to a friend, photographer Lyndsey Wright of Lyndsey’s Photo Co., to arrange a photo shoot for her daughters.

Lyndsey Wright/Lyndseys Photo Co The girls' mom bought mermaid tails for the shoot.

“I had never heard of a mermaid photo shoot so my response was ‘WTF are you talking about?’ lol I thought it seemed a little cheesy and not exactly my style,” Wright told HuffPost via email. “But once my creative wheels started spinning, I mentioned the treasure chest, shells, pearls and gold coins to Bri and she made sure to get her hands on everything I even thought might be cute for the setup!”

Bri also bought mermaid tails for Sophia and Haidyn. “Once I got to the beach and started putting it all together, I knew I had been wrong about the session because I was already in love with it!” Wright recalled.

Lyndsey Wright/Lyndseys Photo Co “The girls are really great kids. They’re well-behaved and so sweet,” Wright said.

The photographer went to the Grulkey’s house to do the girls’ hair and then brought them to the beach for the shoot.

“The girls are really great kids. They’re well-behaved and so sweet,” Wright said. “Haidyn is a little more reserved, but still not what I would call ‘shy.’ She’s a go-with-the-flow kind of kid when I’m around. Sophia, on the other hand, knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to tell you!”

Lyndsey Wright/Lyndseys Photo Co The shoot also featured a treasure chest, shells, pearls and gold coins.

When Wright showed the girls the finished photos from the mermaid session, they were overjoyed. “Sophia said something along the lines of, ‘OMG, Mom! We look like real mermaids! Lyndsey did so good! We should print these real big and hang them on the walls!’” the photographer recalled.

“Haidyn’s reaction was more like, ‘Awwwww! SO cute! Can I put my mermaid tail on right now?’ Bri says she wants to wear it all the time now,” she added.

Lyndsey Wright/Lyndseys Photo Co Wright hopes her photo shoot sparks creativity in people.

Wright hopes her photo shoot sparks creativity in people. “I know I’m not even close to the first person to do a session like this,” she said. “But when shoots like this do get noticed, I feel like it pushes photographers and our clients to think outside the box and come up with the next big trend.”

Keep scrolling to see more adorable photos from the Grulkey girls’ mermaid photo shoot.