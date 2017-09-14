Kevin Hart’s ex wife and former manager, Torrei Hart may have been trending in blogs after getting verbally attacked by Hart’s current wife Eniko but Torrei is not buying into the social media drama and has chosen to not entertain any negativity altogether. Instead Torrei was busy participating in empowering other women at PR executives, Monique Jackson and Kita Williams’ recent launch of “SMART, FUN, FAB GIRLS.”

“It's important for me to be a positive influence on women today and celebrate and uplift other women no matter what. I value being a business woman with self-worth and self-respect so it was an honor for me to be a part of the Smart Fun Fab Girls event and I want to make sure I embody everything that I stand for. This is an amazing movement and conference that offers this new generation and millennials a different option of being successful and being a real business woman beyond social media and the drama involved in that. So that’s my focus,” said Hart.

Smart Fun Fab Girls Torrei Hart, Elise Neal, join Mo and Kita on the panel.

“The ‘Smart, Fun, Fab Girls’ mini-conference was created in order to combat the images that the media has presented to young women” said Jackson. ”We are on a mission to help fill a void that’s been created by the facade and lifestyle projected through reality TV and social media especially for our young millennial women of color.”

As part of the mini-conference, a panel including Niecy Nash, Elise Neal, Shanice, and Hart shared their tips for success and explained how we can find meaning in our life without relying on the superficiality of social media and racking up ‘likes.’

Jackson and Williams are no strangers to the entertainment business and television. The likable Public Relations Executives were introduced to many audiences through their VH1 self-executive-produced television show starring their former NFL star client, Terrell Owens. He was just one of the many celebrities who benefited from their branding and development PR expertise. As successful leaders in their field, Monique and Kita have learned a lot over the years and although they could’ve easily exploited themselves for tv fame like many have done- the business owners chose to protect their business brand and wanted to be outlets for empowerment in a world where bad behavior, drama and the over-sexualization of women is what brings in the most bucks.

Williams was concerned about how these images affect the younger generation who follow our path. “We have created a refreshing, new realm of thinking and blueprint for success for young women with our “SMART, FUN, FAB GIRLS” movement. This isn’t just a conference this is about adopting a new lifestyle and re-programming our thinking. We had some Ahhhhmazing women like Niecey and Torrei take part and we are taking this on the road to a few select cities.