YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and creeds, young and old, and rich and poor. Last night, they were all gathered here for one reason, to catch a glimpse of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The City of Youngstown is about as blue collar as a town gets. Over the years, perhaps no other city in Ohio has epitomized the struggle of the Rust Belt of America better than Youngstown. A drive down almost any city street will drive the crisis home. The empty factories, deserted storefronts, and abandoned homes that pepper the city are the taxing result of years of outsourcing American manufacturing jobs. After all, this is exactly why Trump is here in the first place, to connect deeply with Americans who desperately need him. This American town is waiting patiently for a superhero to fly in and save them. For that reason, many of his most loyal followers treat him like a king who can do no wrong.

When I arrived at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, I immediately noticed that the Trump protestors were contained in one area. They were a good distance from the hundred or so Trump supporters, who weren’t fortunate enough to get into the sold out arena, but were still gathered to watch the President on the large Jumbotron outside. Watching intently as he spoke, sometimes the crowd could be heard chanting, “Build that Wall,” “Drain the Swamp,” and other slogans that gained both popularity and momentum over Trump’s presidential campaign last fall.

Much to my surprise, other than a few local affiliated photojournalists capturing B-roll footage of the event and a few of my friends, who work for the Rover’s Morning Glory Radio show, and were also there interviewing Trump supporters, I didn’t see any other journalist in my proximity. With the protestors on one side of me, the Trump supporters right in front of me, and virtually no interference from other press agencies, I was positioned perfectly in the middle, exactly where I wanted to be.

Studying the people’s body language and facial expressions carefully as they left the arena, I approached the Trump supporters who were walking out with a smile. Making direct eye contact, I asked them all the same three questions:

1) How far did you drive to get here to see the President speak today?

2) Is there anything that you wish Trump would have done in the first six months of his time in office?

3) Is there anything he did that you wish he hadn’t done during his first six months as president?

The following are just a few of those faces and the responses from last night. They offer a very different perspective of the Trump supporter.

SEPH LAWLESS Ashri

Ashri: “We drove in from New York City, about nine hours. I wish that he had fired more of the inbreds in the deep state, or whatever they call it.” Anonymous Friend: “He shouldn’t tweet so much.” Ashri: “Nah, I like his tweets.”

SEPH LAWLESS Jen

Jen: “I live here in Youngstown. I’m here to hear what the president has to say. I didn’t agree with his immigration policy at first, but over time, I’ve become a little more familiar with it and it’s not a bad thing. If you’re here illegally and taking advantage of our government, then you shouldn’t be here in the first place. I want the wall up for good reason. What I feel right now about the LGBT community is that it’s just a load of garbage with all of the different genders and Black Lives Matter. Everyone has the same amount of rights, so I don’t really see a need for it. I go by the name ‘Jen’ because I debated transitioning to female, but never followed through with it.”

SEPH LAWLESS William

William: “I live here and think Trump is phenomenal. He has lived up to every promise so far. I think we’re gonna be just fine. Problems? Maybe just being a guy, but he’s real.”

SEPH LAWLESS Clifford

Clifford: “I drove here from Pittsburgh. I really like the idea of him installing the travel ban. It really is a problem that is coming from all over the world. I really think there should be a world wide ban, until we figure out where these people are coming from and why they want to come into our country.”

SEPH LAWLESS Robert

Robert: “I traveled about 30 miles from Mercer County. I feel like Trump has accomplished a lot, especially with the opposition he’s facing. It’s actually quite incredible what he’s done. A lot of people ask me where I get this from and it’s from infowars.com. It’s the pedophile rings, 1,500 or so that Trump has busted up so far. He’s getting pedophiles off the street. I can’t think of a single sane mother or father who doesn’t support that. The greatest evil in the world is intellectual fascism, because we should all be able to speak our mind.”

SEPH LAWLESS Frank and Panzy

Panzy: “We live nearby. I’m not really sure on Trump’s first six months in office. I think the jury is still out on that one.” Frank: “I lived and worked in Russia for 22 years and, for me, it was more free than the United States. I didn’t have to worry about politics or really anything. I was never bothered by the police. I think that Trump is an outsider and old Washington is doing her best to bump him out.”

SEPH LAWLESS Dan and Mary

Dan: “We drove about two hours from Columbus. I’m all for Trump, I just wish that he would slow down on all the tweeting. I don’t think it’s beneficial.” Mary: “The tweeting is the biggest thing. Being more respectable online.”

SEPH LAWLESS Wesley

Wesley: “I live in Youngstown. I think he’s doing everything just right. He’s moving in the right direction.”

SEPH LAWLESS John and Rebecca

Rebecca: “We came in from about an hour away, from East Liverpool. I wish that he would have gotten that wall built in the first six months and I wish that he didn’t tweet so much.”

SEPH LAWLESS Annie and Kayla

Kayla: “We drove about 15 minutes. I’m satisfied with my President.”

SEPH LAWLESS Tyler and Taylor

Tyler: “We’re from Lima, Ohio. The only quell I have is the Twitter, that’s it.” Taylor: “Maybe he shouldn’t be tweeting at all.”

SEPH LAWLESS Jake

Jake: “I’m 18 and live near Youngstown. I’m pretty happy with what Trump has done so far.”

SEPH LAWLESS Josh and Jen

Jen: “We drove in from Cleveland. I think Trump should have started building the wall. I don’t know if that’s his fault. His tweets don’t bother me. I actually like that. I wish he didn’t bomb Syria.” Josh: “I wish that they would have dropped a bigger bomb on them.”

SEPH LAWLESS Diana (not shown) and her sons Miguel and Julio

This family group caught my attention while I was interviewing another supporter. The expression of fear on the mother’s face startled me. Although she had brought her children to the event so they could hear what the president had to say, she suddenly felt unsafe and was fearful that the Trump crowd might turn on them because of their skin color. Diana: “I feel physically ill. I was scared to bring them here because of all the violence that happens with all of these rallies that he has. I was afraid that someone would mess with us, so I even took my Puerto Rican flag down from my car’s review mirror.”

SEPH LAWLESS Brenda and Jane

Jane: “We drove from Bristol. I wish that he would do more for the environment and he tweets too much.”

SEPH LAWLESS ALEXIS (FAR RIGHT)

Alexis (Far Right): “We live nearby in Youngstown. I think that he really should just keep to himself more and not tweet as much. But obviously healthcare, by keeping the smaller people in mind.”

SEPH LAWLESS David Layton and Family

David: “We drove in from the Mansfield area earlier today. I wish that the Attorney General would enforce the laws. You know Clinton, the emails, all the breach of protocol. How can you talk about any kind of integrity in Washington government? We might as well be a Third World nation if we don’t hold these people accountable.” Son: “I wish that he had fought for the funding to build the wall when it first came up.”

SEPH LAWLESS James

James: “I’m from Youngstown. Even though I didn’t vote for the man, he’s still my president. I’m not here to protest. I’m here as a supporter. I’m here to simply observe. If he was going to do something that ever fit my agenda, I would support him even more.”

SEPH LAWLESS Jaydon and Colton

Jaydon: “We drove all the way from Delaware. Trump’s first six months could have been better, but I still support him. In the long-run, he’ll do what he needs to do. You can’t rush anything. He’s got a big mouth, but I think he’s right in what we need for America. He’s not actually good for foreign relations, I would say, because of how he talks so much.”

SEPH LAWLESS John

John: “I’m from Youngstown. Everyone is jumping the gun right now and thinks he’s a liar, but it’s not true at all.”

SEPH LAWLESS Michael

Michael: “I drove here from D.C. I think that Trump’s first six months have largely been a success. Trump’s Supreme Court nomination was a monumentally important step and a huge one for me. I would like to see him repeal Obamacare, a large tax cut, and I would like to see the wall beginning to be built, if for nothing else, for optics to show that he’s serious about his promises.”

SEPH LAWLESS Billy

Billy: “I drove in from Akron, Ohio. Trump has done nothing wrong so far. He’s handing the border, helping build the military and actually just pride in America for once is a big thing. Exposing all the fake media and really getting that out there is huge and this is just he beginning. We have a long way, 7 and half years, to go. His first six months on the job I’d give Trump an A+ so far.”

SEPH LAWLESS Alex and family

Alex: “I live in Youngstown. I think Trump is doing really good. I do wish he would focus on education more.”