With all state parks and beaches officially closed in New Jersey last weekend due to a budget crisis, many wondered why Governor Chris Christie was on a state beach with his family . Huh, so odd.

Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of The Good Liars ― they “lie to people who lie to you” ― decided because they didn’t get their day at the beach, they would use Christie’s governor’s mansion, Drumthwacket, instead! (He only uses it for Sunday dinners anyway.)