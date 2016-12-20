These Were Some Of The Funniest Posts On Imgur In 2016

2016 was a rough one, but it wasn’t really all bad. We had a lot of great laughs, too. Remember when Donald Trump tried to have sex with a debate stage chair? Or when Apple announced its wireless earbuds?
See, we had some fun this year! And to further prove it, Imgur gathered a collection of some of the funniest (and all-around best) posts of the year.
Also on HuffPost
52 Photos Of The Year 2016
More:Social Media Humor Comedy Imgur
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT
HuffPost Entertainment is your one-stop shop for celebrity news, hilarious late-night bits, industry and awards coverage and more — sent right to your inbox six days a week. Learn more
Newsletter