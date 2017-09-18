These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the official list of the most popular baby names in the country, based on data from the previous year’s births. We decided to look back at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how parents’ choices of decades past compare to today’s trends.

While some names remain popular today (Michael, William, Elizabeth and co.), others have fallen more into obscurity these days (shout-out to Tammy, Dawn and Keith).