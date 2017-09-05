TheSinister Secret Of The Teeth Whitening Products Being Sold On Instagram

We’ve all heard horror stories on plastic surgeries gone awry.

Beauty-conscious people are attracted to natural products to avoid the side effects of chemicals.

Instagram is the new marketplace for many of these products.

However, many of these products are being imported en masse from China with little to no oversight.

Teeth whiteners are one of the hot products you constantly see peddled (next to a girl whose teeth have been Photoshopped to perfection.)

Teeth whitening and hygiene has been practice in one form or another for as long as humans have existed . Some of the earliest records point to the art of teeth-whitening beginning in 3000 BC when people used chew sticks to remove food particles stuck in between their teeth.

Fast forward to the present day, and we are even more obsessed with getting the most perfect pearly whites.

Social media isn’t helping any.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and even Conor McGregor are endorsing modern teeth whitening products on Instagram. With these endorsements, many Americans got hooked with the 21st-century teeth whitening products.

In "We Tried The Teeth Whitener Every Celebrity Uses On Instagram," BuzzFeed Staff Lara Parker and Nina Mohan personally tried the kit and both got different results from the experience. According to Nina, she would use the teeth whitening kit again. However, the results did not convince Lara.

Despite the popularity of the modern products promoted by celebrities, Dr. Adam Thorne of Harley Street Dental Studio warned consumers against the hidden dangers of whitening our teeth with the blue light devices. According to Dr. Thorne, "you should never purchase any kind of teeth whitening products on the internet because there's a possibility they contain harmful elements."

In a 2013 survey, 89 percent of orthodontists nationwide had patients who requested tooth whitening. Over-the-counter whitening kits have also grown with the popularity of shining our grills. So is the practice of whitening our teeth even safe? Let's take a look at the concept of making our teeth sparkling white and the dangers of the new craze in America.

How Whitening Works

DepositPhotos.com A young lady has her teeth whitened professionally

In "Does Teeth Whitening Works? And Is It Safe?", Breanna Draxler talks about everything you need to know about whitening before you jump on the teeth whitening bandwagon. According to the author, the discoloration of our teeth is caused by factors such as our love for coffee, red wine and by smoking cigarettes. "Whitening works in two ways," said the author. The process either involves the removal of the surface stains from the enamel or improves the color of the dentin.

Dentists often recommend whitening toothpaste because they are easier to use. The process of brushing your teeth with such product helps in removing the surface stains from the enamel of your teeth. Bleaching is another process used to improve the shade of your grills by changing the color of the dentin.

The Dangers of Teeth Whiteners Sold Online

Depositphotos.com Professionally fit dental braces and whitening are the best way to protect your look

Dr. Meredith Quimby and Dr. Kelly Collins of Quimby and Collins Orthodontics also warn the public about these dangerous products and encourage clients to use tested and proven methods instead. I've asked Dr. Quimby and Dr. Collins regarding the light-based whitening tools blowing up all over the internet to find out the truth about the effectiveness of the kits. According to the two Diplomats of the Board of Orthodontics, they weren't surprised with all the hype these blue light kits made.

After all, your smile is one of the most important features of your face. Unfortunately, they were not convinced with the whitening process. In order for the light-based tool to be effective, it requires a photocatalyst such as ferrous gluconate to trigger a chemical reaction.

According to the two experts in dental care, the whitening tools sold on Instagram do not have a photocatalyst. In short, they will not improve the color of your teeth contrary to the claims of the celebrities.

In Jack Wetherill's "The Truth Behind Those Instagram Teeth Whitening Products: 'They Can Be Harmful'," the author spoke exclusively to Dr. Adam Thorne about the dangerous effects of buying the kit sold on Instagram. The doctor is wary of the possible addition of chemical elements. Harmful substances such as chlorine and other chemicals can be present in any untested whitening kits. Any product that did not undergo proper test should be avoided to prevent health issues in the future.

Just like with anything, moderation is the key with bleaching our precious teeth. The problem with most products sold online is overuse. Without professional guidance, most people go overboard with the light-based whitening kits. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), preserving the whiteness of our teeth is safe as long as the bleaching process is performed by a registered dental professional. Improper use of whitening products can cause permanent damages to your gums and teeth. A registered dentist will help safeguard the health of the client by conducting the right bleaching procedure.

If you are obsessed with whiter teeth, the recommendation is to either stick with one of the proven over the counter remedies that has proper FDA control. Alternatively, for a more robust whitening you can seek the advice of your dentist.

With a dentist, you know what you're getting in return for your investment.