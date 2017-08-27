They Say Pressure Busts Pipes

Indie rap noisemakers, Count Bass D & DJ Pocket recently linked up with the legendary Snoop Dogg for a new single titled “Too much Pressure,” listen here:

<iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2734661622/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="http://countbassd.bandcamp.com/album/too-much-pressure">Too Much Pressure by Count Bass D</a></iframe>

Count Bass D

1. Tell us about yourselves; who you are and where you’re from.

Count Bass D : I’m a recording artist of who currently resides in Millheim, PA.

DJ Pocket : I'm a music producer, born and bred in Baltimore, Maryland, a.k.a. “Charm City.”

2. How did you two meet and decide to pair up as a duo?

CBD : We met in the early nineties in the Hip Hop scene in Middle Tennessee. We worked together sporadically until the fall of 2009 when I relocated from Memphis, TN to Atlanta, GA

3. The Snoop single is amazing. How did that come about?

CBD : While I was watching the 2017 Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg contacted me via social media indicating he would like to make music together. I remembered a specific track we made that Pocket posted a video of while we were in his studio. After seeing that video, Snoop felt the energy and it came together quickly and organically. I can say I didn’t think it was real until he sent me a video of him laying down the chorus for “Too Much Pressure”.

4. Give us some backstory your early days

CBD: I grew up in church and always loved music. My parents encouraged me to improve my skills since I was 4 years old. Pocket and I are months apart in age and the history of Hip Hop parallels our time on earth. As I was improving my skills in traditional music, I had a second path of improving my skills in Hip Hop. It wasn’t until I signed with Sony Music that I merged both paths with my first album Pre-Life Crisis released in 1995.

DJ Pocket : As early as I can remember, my life revolved around music. I grew up in the music scene in Baltimore as a DJ and when I went away to college in the 90’s for music, I made a natural progression into music production in 1996.

5. What equipment do you guys use in the lab?

CBD : I don’t use the same equipment for too long. I fall into a pattern of making music on equipment or software after a few years. When something breaks down, I replace and rarely repair. A constant learning curve has been my formula to keep a fresh sound going after 40 plus projects released.

DJ Pocket : Currently my go to is Native Instruments Maschine Studio and my DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) of choice is PreSonus Studio One. I’m going to add the new MPC X as soon as I have time to sit down and learn it.

6. Who are some of the newer hiphop artists that have peaked your attention?

CBD : For me, Hip Hop is a culture and rap is the closest genre to it. It is rare to find new music that reflects Hip Hop culture. I listen to a podcast called Southern Vangard Radio and they do the mining for me. Each episode they play at least one artist I’ve never heard before.

DJ Pocket : I don’t know how new some of these artists are but I listen to Conway The Machine, Migos, Meek Mill, Future, Big Sean, and a few others as far as what I consider new school artists. I try to sample everything new that comes out at least once, to help me keep up with the times. I do balance the new artists with veterans like Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, Dam Funk, Wise Intelligent, Count Bass D, MF Doom and a lot of indie artists like Shaun Sluggs and A. Barnes. I listen to the extremes… from the most street to the most conscious. It keeps me balanced.

7. What's your favorite genre of music (can't be hiphop)?

CBD : After becoming a professional musician I unfortunately lost my ability to be a pure fan of music. As I result, I have a favorite time period of music as opposed to a specific genre. I lean towards the late 70’s through the mid-90’s of any genre.

8. What are you two cooking up that we should expect to listen to in the future?

CBD : The music we make determines where we go with it. As long as we continue to brainstorm ideas, we will continue to make an impact for some time to come.

9. DJ Pocket, I'm a fan of your work with Wise Intelligent; do you two have any more music together in the vault? If so, when can we expect to listen?

DJ Pocket : Yes. We are finishing an LP that should drop October or November 2017. It’s recorded, just working on the mixing and mastering. Also, Wise is thinking about releasing an EP or LP of songs that didn’t make any of the records we released since 2016.

10. Count Bass D, I became a fan when you were featured on MF Doom's "Potholderz", how did that song come about?

CBD : “Potholderz” was a song I recorded on my own. I sent him the song on a whim because I had no plans of releasing it. He told me the song fit perfectly for an album he was working on with a food theme. So I removed some scratching I was doing where his verse now is. That song, along with the work we did together on my album Dwight Spitz set up the second phase of my career. Snoop has kicked off phase three.

11. The question everyone is wondering; when is the new Count Bass D and DJ Pocket album dropping?

CBD : No releases dates at the moment, but we will be working on new music soon.