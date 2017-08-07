They Wanted To Silence The Messenger

Why does Colin Kaepernick's protest make many in white America more uncomfortable than the reason he's actually protesting?

Because of the message he's sending

Think about that for a minute. Colin Kaepernick is protesting the murder of children like Tamir Rice. Colin Kaepernick is protesting the deaths of men like Philando Castile. Colin Kaepernick is protesting the killing of Sandra Bland. The killing of unarmed black Americans without any punishment for their murderers. Shouldn't that make Americans uncomfortable? Shouldn't Kaepernick's critics be as angry at the police officers who damaged the credibility and integrity of their profession as they appear to be at a man merely kneeling in silent protest?

Shouldn't it make Americans uncomfortable that unarmed black people are being killed at alarming rates? Shouldn't it make Americans uncomfortable that the claims of unfair treatment of minorities by police, ignored by so many for so long, actually ended up being true?

Shouldn't inequality and inhumanity bother you more than a football player willing to risk millions of dollars to make a moral stand? Isn't that what we've always asked of our athletes. That they use the platform granted to them by their god given talent for good. At its core, what's so offensive about standing up and saying that the status quo is unacceptable? It is, isn't? Or are we saying as a society that we are okay with the frequent murders?

Denying that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed from the NFL is as equally offensive as denying that there is an epidemic of unarmed black men being killed by the people entrusted to protect them. My eyes don't lie.

Just like I saw those officers shoot unarmed black men time after time after time, I saw Colin Kaepernick outplay 80% of the starting quarterbacks in the league. Alternative facts won't work for this argument. The only reason that Josh McCown has a job right now and Colin Kaepernick doesn't, is his protest. Period.

In a country that supposedly prides itself on free speech and Christian values, a man drawing attention to the murder of our fellow Americans has somehow cost himself his job. His critics tell him that if he would "just shut up and stop protesting" he'd eventually find himself a job. If he'd just stop "attacking police" he'd probably get hired before week one. But If the cost of getting hired is his conscience, how is that ever really worth it? If the cost of getting hired is his self-respect, how is that ever really worth it? If the cost of getting hired is pandering, how is that ever really worth it? Simply put, it's not.

Let's stop pretending that this conversation is about Colin Kaepernick, it's not. Colin Kaepernick is doing exactly what he's supposed to do in this country, exactly what we ask of our leaders, exactly what the constitution allows him, making a stand. He's not sitting behind a computer trolling Roger Goodell and the corporate cowards who have blocked his attempts to be signed by a team. Don't shoot the messenger because you don't like his message, deal with the message and ask why it makes you so uncomfortable.

Colin Kaepernick is the same guy that he was when he led the 49'ers to the Super Bowl five years ago, he's the same person now that he was when he was plastered across a 90-foot billboard in mid-town Manhattan four years ago, and he's the same person that threw for 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions last season. The only difference is that now America knows where he stands on the political spectrum. The only difference is that now America knows that Colin Kaepernick is braver than most of us. Colin Kaepernick is willing to risk his livelihood to take a moral stand.

Unlike many of his critics, Kaepernick isn't just talk (or not talk), but action off the field too. He's been making donations to various charities to meet his pledge of donating $1 million of his salary. His protest isn't about promoting himself and just finding a way to be in the spotlight, he genuinely cares about the issue and making change. How many of us would be willing to give up money and fame to call attention to the plight of people we've never met. For a cause that power and access can dull the effects of. How many of us would do what made others around us uncomfortable?

This isn't about shaming all police or labeling every officer as bad, no reasonable person believes that. But just like bad apples in the black community are held up as representatives for the whole community, bad cops are poisoning the well for the rest of their fellow officers. The irony in that sentence should be lost on no one.

It's often forgotten in the lionization of Martin Luther King, that when he was murdered his popularity was at an all-time low. His opposition to the Vietnam War had made many around him uncomfortable. Some people didn't want to be seen with him. They called him a pariah. They said that he was disrespecting the men in uniform. They tried to stop him from working.

They wanted to silence the messenger because his message made them uncomfortable. It exposed the hypocrisy in their arguments and the insincerity in their hearts. The same people who spoke of how deeply they loved this country, how strongly they believed in our Constitution, and how passionate they were about equality, turned a blind eye to injustice. In many ways, not much has changed. The names are different but the problems are all too familiar.

Almost fifty years after his murder, Martin Luther King's statue stands proudly in our nation's capital as a reminder of our history of fighting injustice, our history of fighting inequality, and our history of using civil disobedience to spark change.

So why does Colin Kaepernick's protest make many in white America more uncomfortable than the reason he's actually protesting? Because of the message he's sending.