“They Will Not Read Your Ads Unless You Solve Problems”

Real estate investors, whether rental property buyers, fix & flippers or wholesalers are all actively competing to locate great deals. Running advertising in print and online is one way in which we locate distressed sellers. When we can get them through inexpensive classified ads or free Craigslist marketing, we’re happy with the results.

How many ads are you writing and using the same old words or phrases over and over? If you’re not thrilled with responses, then you may want to consider that old saying that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

We can become very bored in writing them, and think of the readers and homeowners seeing the same old tired words in all of our and our competitors’ ads. When we’re running any print or online ad, we have a very tiny window of opportunity to get the reader’s attention. Why not do it right with a title that they can’t resist?

There is a tool that some copywriters use to help them in coming up with titles and headlines that get the job done. It is the Advanced Marketing Institute Emotional Marketing Value Headline Analyzer. You type in the headline or ad title you intend to use, and the site scores it for its emotional appeal. Here’s what they say about it:

This free tool will analyze your headline to determine the Emotional Marketing Value (EMV) score. As you know, reaching your customers in an deep and emotional way is a key to successful copywriting, and your headline is unquestionably the most important piece of copy you use to reach prospects.

Let’s run through an example and see how you can test different titles/headlines to come up with the one that will get more eyeballs on your ads. Let’s say that you’re trying to attract distressed owners for your investing, whether for a rental home or wholesaling. Here are some titles and their scores:

Headline

“Avoid Foreclosure – I Buy Houses Cash”

“Fast Cash to Avoid Foreclosure Credit Destruction”

“Foreclosure in Your Future? Call Me First”

“Foreclosure Isn’t Necessary Call Me First”

“Foreclosure Isn’t Necessary Call Me”

Score

0.00%

14.29%

28.57%

33.33%

40.00%

Notice with the last two the difference a word makes. Here’s what the site says about your score versus the professionals:

“And for comparison, most professional copywriters' headlines will have 30%-40% EMV Words in their headlines, while the most gifted copywriters will have 50%-75% EMV words in headlines.”

Taking just a few more minutes the next time you write any advertisement, blog post or article can make a really big difference in your response rates. This is especially true in social site posts. By the way, I did this little exercise for this article title. Here’s the chart:

Headline

“Does Your Advertising Attract Distressed Homeowners?”

“Stop Wasting Time Writing Ads for Distressed Homeowners”

“Is Anyone Reading Your Distressed Homeowner Ads?”

“The Will Not Read Your Ads Unless You Do This”

“They Will Not Read Your Ads Unless You Solve Problems”

Score

0.00%

12.50%

28.57%

40.00%

50.00%

We aren’t working with the most emotional topics in real estate, but a little work with this tool just may make a huge difference in your response rates.

"""As always to get two of my best-selling books for free, go to http://www.deansfreebook.com.

Enjoy this wisdom and have a great week!