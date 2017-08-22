“They’re bound together by common purpose, mutual trust and selfless devotion to our nation and to each other.” Including transgender soldiers, Sir.

Listening to Donald Trump last night give a speech on his Afghanistan policy, I was struck by a section at the beginning of that speech that focused a great deal on his admiration, respect, and gratitude for the men and women serving in the military, because it seemed to completely go against and contradict his new directive on transgender soldiers.

Considering that this section of Trump’s speech was virtually ignored this morning by all major news outlets, I thought it would be wise to insert some language to further clarify what Donald Trump’s words should mean – to the American people but more importantly, to Mr. Trump as their Commander in Chief.

Here is the excerpt of the speech…

“Since the founding of our republic, our country has produced a special class of heroes whose selflessness, courage and resolve is unmatched in human history (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). American patriots from every generation have given their last breath on the battlefield for our nation and for our freedom. (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS.)

Through their lives, and though their lives were cut short, in their deeds they achieved total immortality (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). By following the heroic example of those who fought to preserve our republic (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS), we can find the inspiration our country needs to unify, to heal, and to remain one nation, under God.

The men and women of our military operate as one team, with one shared mission and one shared sense of purpose (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). They transcend every line of race, ethnicity, creed and color to serve together and sacrifice together in absolutely perfect cohesion (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). That is because all service members are brothers and sisters (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). They’re all part of the same family (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). It’s called the American family. They take the same oath, fight for the same flag and live according to the same law (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). They’re bound together by common purpose, mutual trust and selfless devotion to our nation and to each other (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS).

The soldier understands what we as a nation too often forget, that a wound inflicted upon a single member of our community (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS) is a wound inflicted upon us all. When one part of America hurts (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS), we all hurt. And when one citizen suffers an injustice (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS), we all suffer together. Loyalty to our nation demands loyalty to one another (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). Love for America requires love for all of its people (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS).

When we open our hearts to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice, no place for bigotry and no tolerance for hate (INCLUDING AGAINST TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS). The young men and women we send to fight our wars abroad deserve to return to a country that is not at war with itself at home. We cannot remain a force for peace in the world if we are not at peace with each other.

As we send our bravest (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS) to defeat our enemies overseas— and we will always win — let us find the courage to heal our divisions within. Let us make a simple promise to the men and women we ask to fight in our name (INCLUDING TRANSGENDER SOLDIERS), that when they return home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that unite us together as one. “

So Mr. Trump, how does your new directive regarding transgender soldiers, reflect in any way what you said on Monday night? Because a leader who wants a nation to hear and trust what he says, must first believe it himself and put the policies in place to support that belief.