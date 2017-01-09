Here Are A Few More Things Donald Trump Thinks Are Overrated

On Sunday night, Meryl Streep masterfully slammed Donald Trump ― without ever saying his name ― in a powerful speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

Naturally, and disappointingly, the president-elect responded on Twitter ― his favorite medium ― to continue gaslighting America and to inform the world that he thinks Streep (aka one of the greatest actors of our time) is “over-rated.”

Following Trump’s retort, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but point out all the other #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated.

For instance:

Facts, statistics, audio recordings, video footage... You know, any proof that he's unfit for presidency. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Julia Fortney (@JuliaFortney) January 9, 2017

Common decency. The truth. Spelling. A foundation that matches his skin tone. #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Kelly G. (@DuckieDD2) January 9, 2017

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated honesty, decency, humanity, equality.. everything that doesn't serve him directly. — Marzy Hart (@marzapproved) January 9, 2017

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated:



The Constitution

The Declaration of Independence

The Gettysburg Address — Laura (@SheWhoVotes) January 9, 2017

Of course, Trump has also expressed his dissatisfaction with an abundance of people and things such as the Tony Award–winning (and record-breaking) musical “Hamilton,” journalist Megyn Kelly, his former opponent in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton, Jerry Seinfeld, president Barack Obama and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

And the list goes on and on and on.

#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated

Meryl Streep

Hamilton

Jon Stewart

Jerry Seinfeld

Megyn Kelly

George Will

Paying taxes

Ethics

Decency

Honesty pic.twitter.com/DiIsIOWkCI — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 9, 2017

At this point, Trump pretty much thinks anything or anyone that isn’t him is overrated.

Sigh.