Things I have Learned From Yoga & Best Practices

Life is depressing, chaotic and frightening and it does not come with a hand-book. Our day to day routine can get so messy that we usually overlook how beautiful life is and what are the perks of it that we are missing on every day. Whenever you move from the small thing to the next big level, there are always challenges that are waiting for you to get on with them. But you need to learn to calm yourself and do not lose focus of what’s more important.

So, if you want a ticket to sanity, try out yoga. We know that whenever we hear someone say yoga, our mind if filled up with these pictures and poses but yoga is not just about posing and deep breathing. It goes way beyond that. Yoga is more than just an exercise, it teaches you so many lessons that go above our daily routine and challenges that we face. The more you will go to a yoga class, the more powerful you will feel among the challenges and hurdles that life throws upon you.

Here are some lessons that we have compiled together for you which you are most likely to learn if you are opting for yoga.

· There is no wrong way to do things.

This applies to both terms, yoga and your own life. Everybody has their own mind according to which they execute actions. Everybody works according to their own feasibilities and only they know what suits them best. Do what you seem is best and there is nothing wrong with that.

· Destination is just a hoax

Keep going towards you aim and remember there is no ending point of it. The ending point of your life is not what you think it is. It is much higher than that.

· Learn to choose love over fear

The love I am talking about here is about learning to take chances and leaving behind your fear. Try to live in the present and make it your best. Fearing what might happen next will only catch you up in your own head and you will never be able to move forward with that.

· Learn to balance and focus

Do not overboard yourself with a single agenda. Learn to keep balance within your life. Go to work but do forget to party later. Life is a onetime chance, do not waste it by isolating yourself from the adventures that it has been offering you.

· Consider yourself worthy of it

Do not underestimate yourself. You are important and you need to learn to love yourself above everybody else. Only you can do what is best for you. Nobody is going to think for you above themselves. So, learn to take charge of your happiness first.

· Failure is good

If you keep on winning again and again. You will lose the real taste of victory. So, if you fail. Try to take it in a positive way and do not stress over it. Sometimes it is goo to fail so you may realize your fowls and you will try to regard for your victory in a better way.

Yoga accessories

Before heading on to the best practices of yoga, lets discuss the best yoga accessories first. Yoga is not only about certain positions but it also needs a certain type of equipment. It is performed on special mats and in special type of clothing. You can get a list of accessories you might need On Yoga Shop. These accessories are yoga mats, yoga towels, yoga strap, yoga hand towel, yoga blanket, yoga bolster and a lot more. Like any industry, the yoga world has TONS of options to choose from when it comes to accessories, supplies, equipment, etc. Choosing what to buy can be overwhelming at times, especially if this whole yoga thing is new to you.

Best Yoga Practices

As you go into about practicing yoga, it becomes a part of our lives like something we “live’ instead of something we “practice”. The inevitable pressures of our life will have a less impact on us if we response in a more conscious manner. As we become balanced and harmonious, our interactions with people and situations become more deliberate, calm, and relaxed. Following are a few practices that will set things straight for you.

· Daily Yoga

Develop a habit of performing yoga daily. Remember, it is easier to do yoga daily for a session of 20-25 minutes instead of going for long sessions after few days interval. It will help you build your momentum and will ease your restlessness. For you to be more efficient, explore yoga, try new poses with new teachers. This will help you determine your needs and you’ll know what you want exactly.

· Meditate

Meditation and yoga are linked together in an inevitable way, they both mean the connection of body, mind and spirit. Meditation helps you fight the chaos of your mind and go beyond further into the stillness and awareness of your mind. You can practice meditation right now by closing your eyes and observing the inflow and outflow of your breath for a few minutes. If thoughts arise, just let them go and return your attention to your breathing. One of the most important things to remember about meditation is that we’re not trying to get rid of thoughts – we’re just becoming aware of them, letting them go, and returning to the silent space beyond.

· Practice Non-judgement

When the day begins, promise yourself that today you will not judge anything that happens. And as the day moves further, keep reminding yourself of the promise you made. Judgement come from your ego and it wants to control the situation whereas your true self is nothing like that and it recognizes that everyone is equal in spirit.

· Finding compassion on the road

A soon as you get in your car, stretch yourself on the both angles and adjust your tongue along the roof of your moth just between your teeth. As you drive away, calm yourself and focus on your breathing. Learn to keep yourself calm during a frustrating situation like road jams or if somebody if trying to cut you off. Remind yourself that it is okay and that you just need to be able to control your anger issues. Learn to focus on your heart.

· Cultivate awareness

Throughout the day, learn to witness the unseen. Try to maintain the peace of your mind a listen to the waves of the ocean as they crash or witness a loved one smile or even experience a sun set. Learn to lose yourself in the bliss of the nature. It not only eases your mind off things but also soothes your soul.