Things I Wish I Knew as a kid, About Relationships

The other day I was looking back through my, “Things I Wish I Knew When I Was a Kid “ article, as well as my, “What Does for Better or For Worse Really Mean Now,” for an interview. As I was looking, a lightbulb went off, and I thought about the lessons we wish we knew when we were young, that would have made our relationships stronger as an adult. Lessons, that if we take to heart now, could strengthen our current relationships, repair damage that has occurred, or at least help to set us up for greater success in the relationships that lay before us in the future. Several my points from the first article, that were more global in nature, REALLY apply to our long-term relationships and marriages, and are essential to their well-being.

Learn What is Important

How often have we found ourselves in a disagreement over something that in retrospect, was not important at all? Many times, couples will relay a disagreement to me, and they will not even be able to tell me what it was over. They simply remember the argument and actions of their partner. Our lives and relationships are full of genuine struggles, so it is important to take stock of which issues really matter, and which issues are not worth an argument or disagreement. We should be honest with ourselves about whether something really matters weighed against an argument and hurt feelings with our partner. If we can step back and be candid with ourselves, about an issue not mattering enough to cause disharmony, we can avoid many arguments, hurt feelings, and tension in the relationship.

Look for the Good in Things

When couples are struggling with frequent tension and bickering, and each person is feeling unappreciated and taken for granted, I have them do an exercise for a week, that many ends up wanting to continue. I ask them each day for a week, to tell their partner something they appreciate about them. They can tell them face to face, by a call, note, text or e-mail. It does not matter how they express it, if it is thoughtful, and done each day. No matter the current issues and tensions in your relationship, there are reasons you fell in love with this person, and chose them as your partner. Take some time to think about what those qualities are. Think about the little things your partner does each day or week for you, that you have not thanked them for, or told them you appreciate in some time.

This exercise and acknowledgement is powerful. It lets your partner see that you are grateful for, and notice the things you do. It reminds them, and you, of the things that you love about them, and the basis for your relationship. Getting back to these essentials, can do wonders in terms of the current state of your relationship. As I mentioned, most couples come back and want to continue the exercise in their lives, as they see how important this is to the remember, and to express.

Don’t Hang on to Anger and Grudges

Resentments, and issues that we do not express to our partner are poison to our relationships. Anything that bothers us, that we let fester and don’t share, becomes emotionally toxic for us. Partners need to have open and healthy communication. This means that we can talk about the things that our partner is doing that bothers us or hurts us, and are able to express it to them in a way that they are willing to listen. Walking around with anger, holding grudges from things that happened weeks, months, or even years ago, is not good for us, and is dreadful for our relationship.

If we can learn to bring things that bother us to our partner right away, we do not have to hold on to this anger, and grudges don’t have time to form. It is all in the approach. Come to your partner in a calm and non-confrontational way. Let them know there is an issue that is bothering you, and ask them to please hear you out. Be sure to address the issue at hand, and never resort to a personal attack against your partner. Explain why this issue matters to you, and why you are trying to bring it out in the open. If you bring issues to your partner in this manner, they are more likely to listen and take what you say to heart, without being defensive.

Be Grateful for Every Day You Have, that you are Content

When we have been in a relationship for some time, and especially when there has been a period of tension or issues between you, it is easy to lose sight of the good in the relationship. At this point, people will often only remember and focus on the bad, and lose sight of the good, and content times in your relationship. However, for most, there are plenty of happy memories to weigh against the less pleasant ones. It is a great idea to keep a type of “gratitude journal” about these things. Start by writing down some memories of happy times in your relationship. These are things you can refer to when you need some reminding later. Then, make a point each day, or several times a week, to make a note of days where you are content. They do not have to be earth shattering, but they are wonderful reminders that in the big picture, you have many days where you are generally happy, and that you live in a state of contentment.

Keep these points in mind, and you will be surprised at the difference they can make in your relationship. Points many of us did not learn as a kid, but are able to see how essential they are now. Take these words to heart, and things will get better.