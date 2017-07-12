Things to Avoid When Rehabbing a House

Flipping houses can be very lucrative, but it’s hard work, and many unwary investors have sabotaged their own profits by making some common mistakes. Knowing is half the battle, as they say, so educating yourself on the dos and don’ts of real estate investing will help you navigate the minefield successfully. To help with that, we’ve put together this list of five pitfalls you’ll want to avoid as you begin your flip.

Paying Too Much for the Property

Typically the properties you’re looking to buy for a project like this are going to need some TLC. That’s the “fix” in “fix and flip.” The problem is, sometimes sellers have overestimated their properties, don’t know how much some problems will cost to fix, or have overlooked issues and don’t know they are there.

Be scrupulous, and be thorough—before committing to any rehab project, make sure you’ve searched the property for issues, and estimated the costs of doing all the necessary repairs and fixes. If there are glaring issues, like an HVAC system that badly needs to be replaced, have the seller knock the value off of the price tag. If, after haggling, the numbers just don’t add up, don’t commit. There’s no sense in sinking money into a property that won't net you a healthy profit above what you paid for the place.

Spending Too Much Time

Remember the old adage “time is money?” Well, it’s even more the case when you’re paying interest on a loan for a property you don’t intend to keep. The longer you spend rehabbing the property, the less money you’re making when you sell. There’s no sense in doing a quick, shoddy job, but be sure you’re not lingering on details and projects that won’t add to your profits. Focus your efforts on tasks that homebuyers will be willing to pay for. In other words, don’t overstay your welcome in a house that won’t be yours.

Over-Investing

Just as you don’t want to overspend your time, you also don’t want to overspend your cash. Sure, it would be great if every house was built like the Taj Mahal, but that’s not why you’re here. You’re trying to make a profit on the sale, and you can’t do that if the money you sink exceeds the money you recoup. Over-investing can be prevented by creating a solid budget and build plan, and then sticking to it. There are bound to be some unwelcome surprises, but if you plan it well, you will still minimize your costs.

Keep in mind this includes knowing when a project is DIY, and when it’s time to call someone else. Some tasks will be outside your skillset, and some will be done much faster by a crew you pay by the hour. For example, hire a crew to hang the sheetrock on the ceiling. Paint it yourself.

Ignoring the Neighbors

We hate to say you should be keeping up with the Joneses, but you do need to be aware of the state of nearby properties. Be familiar with the area, how expensive homes in the neighborhood are, and the quality of those homes, inside and out. People who come to that neighborhood looking for a home will be looking to spend around what their neighbors did. In other words, installing granite countertops in a trailer park isn’t going to recoup your investment. Neither is selling a home for $500,000 when the guy next door paid $200,000

The Personal Touch

Above all else, remember: this will not be your home. It will be purchased by someone else. They will have their own ideas about what kind of style they want the home to have, so in almost every case, you’ll want to design your rehab around crowd-pleasing. Avoid drastic colors of paint, or eccentric backsplashes. Make choices that will appeal to the widest markets (like installing stainless steel appliances), and save your boundless creativity for your own place.