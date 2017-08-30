Things to consider becoming a successful travel blogger

I constantly receive in my email related questions about travel I have done or also general travel doubts: What steps should I take to venture into the world as a backpacker? How much does it cost to go to X or Y destination? What is the best route to get to know a particular country?

And so the list of questions extends, which one should try to answer with the greatest sincerity and knowledge possible. Anyone who has enough time with a travel blog knows what this task is like.

The importance of having a niche

I know this word makes some people jump and yet it has its importance! A niche is the positioning of your blog. As soon as you arrive at your site, your reader needs to know who you are, who you are talking to and what you write. If you are a community, only write, travel as a couple, if you have a domain or destination that you prefer, say so. Everything that represents and qualifies your blog should be summarized in a sentence called baseline!

Know your audience

Do you know who you are addressing when you write? If you answer no and well it's a mistake! You must absolutely know if your readers are men, women, how old they are, how they travel and what to address them in the best way that it is. For starters you can dig into the statistics of your networks social services. This will give you a first idea that will allow you to tailor your speech to your readers. Then you can set Google analytics to give you all the quantitative info. For the qualitative, you will have other solutions only to go through a survey.

Things to know before start

I recently received an email asking me what it takes to be an American travel blogger. I am not mistaken in saying that this question is answered only for those who have been writing about travel for a long time, but for the rest of the people who do not leave this doubt, a response must be offered.

Without further ado, what are the requirements to be a traveling blogger? The answer is simple: to have gone to one or several places, either within your country or abroad. It does not matter if you've traveled for a month, for a year (or more) or how many places you went.

Inform those experiences when visiting a foreign town, tell price details about a destination or activity that you have done, how bad you spent when you fell ill when eating on the street, mention the lessons you learned after the trip ended, finally ... you have the freedom to narrate any aspect of your travels to your own taste and criterion.

About what blogging platform you will use (Blogger and WordPress are the most popular) or what kind of language you want to use in each of your writings will depend solely on you and the purpose you seek to achieve.

If you prefer to tell your adventures to family/friends and do not want to complicate anything in the technical part (site design, web hosting, interacting with a community, replying emails, etc.), you will feel comfortable enough with the free version of WordPress or Blogger. You also will not have the pressure to write so often, but you do it when you please.

Now, if your plan is something more serious and includes the process of monetization, integration to social networks and create quality content on a continuous basis, it would be best to make the investment and planning your blog to leave nothing to improvisation.

There will be more veteran people in the field who will tell everyone who start this blog to need to have a certain level of influence to be a travel blogger as such.

While it is a reality that takes quite some time to become "fame" within the online travel community that does not mean that you are not a travel blogger if you are just starting out.