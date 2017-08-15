Things We Love: August Edition

August is the “last call” for summer. It’s a month where we resolve to really appreciate the season by making sure we get as much beach and pool time as possible, filling our totes with perfectly ripe fruits and vegetables at the farmer’s market, or just enjoying a movie or museum exhibit in the cool air conditioning. This month also has us thinking a little bit about our decor — especially accent pieces that will add a little something new to our spaces before we do a few makeovers for fall. With that in mind, here are the gorgeous Viyet products along with our must-do list for the month of August:

A Dazzling Light

This Strada Pendant by Kelly Wearstler is one of her most famous designs. The bold aged brass light has a shape that resembles a sea urchin, adding a touch of nature in the most modern way.

A Can’t-Miss Exhibit

This year marks the 150th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s birth, which has brought tributes from across the design realm. The latest is from MoMA with the exhibition “Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive,” on view through October 1. The comprehensive exhibition is comprised of 450 works dated from the 1890s through the 1950s, giving viewers a chance to get a full picture of the designer’s evolution.

A Relaxing Escape

Take a last-minute trip to Nantucket in style at The Cliffside Beach Club. It’s a unique combination of boutique hotel and private beach club, making it the perfect place for relaxing (without the crowds at the beach).

An Earthy Accent

The trend for all things crystal has remained strong this summer. We love incorporating the glittering minerals on shelves, where they add a touch of organic texture in a surprising way. The vintage polished amethyst bookends have an unusual color, with bands of yellow, brown, and cream.

Bright Lights

Light up the night with these novel inflatable Luci solar lights. The lightweight and collapsible lanterns are perfect for everything from outdoor dinner parties to camping.

A Mid-Century Must

Designed by Norman Cherner, a midcentury pioneer of molded plywood furniture design and stylish prefab housing, the Bentwood Pretzel Chairs have an intriguing sculptural look. Each features a white leather seat and back for a luxurious touch.

An Eye-Catching Read