11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides 'The Mooch'

It was the week that felt like a year.
Last week kicked off with White House advisor Jared Kushner testifying before a congressional committee about his meetings with Russian officials. The Senate voted to open debate on the Obamacare repeal replacement bill before it quickly went up in flames. President Trump announced a ban on transgender people from the U.S. military via Twitter, where he also continued his relentless public humiliation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had an, er, interesting chat with a New Yorker reporter before being forced out of his role only 10 days later.
Did we miss anything?
There’s been a relentless storm of incredibly groundbreaking news to obsess over this week, which means it might be time for something new to focus your obsessions on. Fortunately, we’ve got the fix.
From this Etsy expert’s minimalist bedroom essentials to chunky knit blankets that’ll make you want to live on your couch all winter long, we’re obsessed with practical (and sometimes impulsive) purchases that help us live better lives. That’s why we’ve curated some of our current obsessions ― those things we literally can’t stop talking about ― to highlight the everyday purchases we really, really love.
Take a look at our current obsessions below
-
This At-Home Cold Brew Maker - $38
-
This Chill Watermelon Cooler Bag - $32
-
This Quirky Fish Hotel - $35
-
This Coconut Oil Body Polish - $44
-
These Geometric Wooden Succulent Planters - $48
-
This Stylish (And Practical) Backpack - $200
-
This Incredibly Adorable Breakfast Center - $33
-
This Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Soap - $12
-
This Smartphone-Charging Wristlet - $80
-
This Sushi Roll USB Stick - $11
-
This Shoe Cabinet - $155
