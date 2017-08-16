11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Fighting Hate

What a week.
The stories and analysis coming out of the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia, have been hard to swallow ― though perhaps more inevitable than we’d like to think. Many of us were rattled, wondering what to do next, while others (ahem, President Trump) refused to believe fact over fiction.
For worse or worse, it’s been another week of obsessive news consumption. But for those looking for a more light-hearted obsession, we’ve got the cure.
While we’re always obsessed with purposeful purchases that benefit causes we support, we’re also into practical (and impulsive and weird) purchases that help us live better lives. That’s why we’ve curated some of our current obsessions ― those things we literally can’t stop talking about ― to highlight the everyday purchases we really, really love.
Take a look at our current obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
-
This weird and TBH incredible lamp
-
Glossier's Milky Jelly face cleanser
-
This fresh as hell bomber jacket
-
This end-of-summer vacation essential
-
This perfect summer-to-fall staple
-
This gorgeous bronze nightstand
-
THESE. SHOES.
-
These adorably unique earrings
-
This purrfect mug
-
This adorable and practical cube speaker
-
This flowy beach wrap
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS