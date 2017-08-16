HUFFPOST FINDS
08/16/2017 03:01 pm ET

11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Fighting Hate

No. 4 is the end-of-summer vacation essential you need ASAP.

By Brittany Nims

What a week.

The stories and analysis coming out of the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia, have been hard to swallow ― though perhaps more inevitable than we’d like to think. Many of us were rattled, wondering what to do next, while others (ahem, President Trump) refused to believe fact over fiction.

For worse or worse, it’s been another week of obsessive news consumption. But for those looking for a more light-hearted obsession, we’ve got the cure. 

While we’re always obsessed with purposeful purchases that benefit causes we support, we’re also into practical (and impulsive and weird) purchases that help us live better lives. That’s why we’ve curated some of our current obsessions ― those things we literally can’t stop talking about ― to highlight the everyday purchases we really, really love.

Take a look at our current obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.  

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

MORE:

Donald Trump Huffington Post Fashion Style Charlottesville, Virginia
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Fighting Hate

CONVERSATIONS