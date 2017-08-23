11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides The Eclipse

Monday was the day the U.S. had been waiting 99 years for, and it did not disappoint.

Bye bye #solareclipse. See ya' in 2024 📷@NASA A post shared by HuffPost (@huffpost) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

On Monday morning the solar eclipse began its West-to-East “path of totality” across 14 U.S. states, stretching from Oregon to South Carolina. The surreal experience was a once-in-a-lifetime event for some, though the next solar eclipse is scheduled to occur a mere 7 years from now.

Awaiting the eclipse had many of us in a frenzied obsession for several months, scrambling for eclipse glasses (which can now be donated for a good cause) and prime viewing destinations that had been booked for months.

But now that eclipse fever has subsided, we’re looking for new things to focus our renewed energies on. That’s why we’ve curated some of our weekly favorite obsessions and purchases― those things we literally can’t stop talking about ― to highlight the everyday purchases we really, really love.

Take a look at our current obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.