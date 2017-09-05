HUFFPOST FINDS
09/05/2017 04:15 pm ET

11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Rihanna's New Makeup Line

It’s not the only product launch worth obsessing over this week.

By Brittany Nims
James Devaney via Getty Images
Rihanna's much-anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, will be on sale at Sephora and Harvey Nichols this Friday. 

If the mundane return to work has been harder than normal after the extended holiday weekend, there’s a highlighting powder at the end of the tunnel to keep you powering through.

After two teasingly tedious years, Rihanna’s long-awaited and incredibly inclusive cosmetics line is slated to launch this Friday, Sept. 8, and will be available at Sephora and Harvey Nichols. Though the news has us, and Twitter, in a frenzy, it’s not the only product launch worth obsessing over this week.

Take a look at our current obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 The launch of Everlane's first denim collection
    Everlane
    They're comfortable, they're sustainable, and they're only $68. The collection launches Thursday. Check it out here.
  • 2 This convertible backpack and purse combo
    Etsy
    It's the best of both worlds. Shop it here
  • 3 This resistance sticker, in honor of the return of BoJack Horseman
    Etsy
    Becca knew how to fight the power. Season 4 of BoJack Horseman returns Sept. 8 on Netflix. Shop it here.
  • 4 This genderless, minimalist watch
    Skagen
    Shop it here
  • 5 This 3-in-1 skincare essential
    Amazon
    Plus, it smells like heaven. If heaven was an orange grove. Shop it here.
  • 6 These multipurpose resistance bands
    Amazon
    Shop them here
  • 7 This 2-in-1 salad bowl with detachable tongs
    Amazon
    Shop it here
  • 8 These multitone running shoes
    Amazon
    Shop them here
  • 9 These social climbing sloth drink markers
    Amazon
    HOW CUTE?! Shop them here
  • 10 This detoxifying black charcoal cleanser
    Sephora
    Plus, it leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth. Shop it here
  • 11 This calming lavender oil
    Amazon
    We prefer to use it on our temples and wrists to de-stress after a long day. Shop it here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Brittany Nims Senior Commerce Editor

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Style Makeup Sephora
11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Rihanna's New Makeup Line

CONVERSATIONS