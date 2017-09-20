Think Heyday

When I heard of HeyDey, I was skeptical... sounded too good to be true, and a smart solution to effective facials. Basically, Heyday offers pretty affordable, excellent facials in either 30, 50, 75 minutes - that are customized, including the products used. When you join as a member, you can come in monthly so you make sure to give your skin the consistency it needs to look and feel its best. My facial was so professional, clean, and I really noticed a difference when I left, and for the week after. And with 4 locations in NYC, it's easy to find a convenient location. Our skin is our largest organ so we need to take great care of it - especially the skin on our face!

In the treatment I had, we focused on deep cleansing, boosting my skin's hydration and healthy glow, deep cellular repair to counteract some sun damage (oh no!) and signs of aging (geez!). We did a peel, so to keep my skin safe and happy for the next few days I really had to moisturize and ignore the light rosey color it left me with.

I have now vowed to focus on wearing generous amounts of SPF, moisturize like crazy, and drink lots of water daily. I plan to get a 50 Minute Facial with a peel for my next visit, next month. Plus using exfoliants, moisturizes, and serum to keep feeding my skin the fuel it needs to stay bright and hydrated.

PS. Don't forget about their referral program! For each friend that mentions your name at Heyday, you both receive $10. Sounds like a win-win to me. Looking forward to my next visit and making sure to take care of my skin, especially as I get older.