Thinking About the Future of Application Development

Recently, I had the opportunity to catch up with Stephen Baxter at the 2017 Imagine Cup World Finals. Stephen is an Australian import and serves as the Senior Product Manager for Microsoft’s Windows 10 S. Streamlined for security and performance, Windows 10 S seems to be a natural fit for the education market.

User feedback is essential, even from students, and Stephen sees a benefit to involving young children in technology at the earliest opportunity. He sees a system that’s perfect for education but easier for teachers and schools to manage, in an environment that gives students the freedom to create and be themselves. Whether it’s working individually or in groups, students can experiment, learn and grow much like the teams at the Imagine Cup competition.

Stephen wants both student teams and industry developers to make a positive impact, and think about where they can take application development into the future. He challenges students to not only create the next popular hot game or app but examine how they can better the future in varying ways through technology.

About Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter is a senior product manager on the Windows Consumer Marketing team, supporting Windows 10 S and Windows on Snapdragon. He has worked for Microsoft/Nokia for the last 7 years; prior to moving to the US, Stephen lived in Sydney, Australia as a Lumia Product Manager. Before joining Microsoft, he worked for Vodafone Hutchison Australia in the Device Marketing team for over 7 years, focusing on Device Customization and Go to Market.

