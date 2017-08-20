THINKING IS A PROBLEM IN BROADWAY DR-ILLER "1984"!

There are those who speak without thinking, but in George Orwell’s “1984", thinking, at all, is a problem.

Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have successfully adapted this scary futuristic 1949 Orwellian dystopian novel for the stage at the Hudson Theatre. This is definitely the anti-Disney world, set in a biosphere without color or light and barely enough air to breath. This story which has sold over 30 million copies since its original printing, is spooky to say the least. An ominous ode spelled out in the form of a drama-thriller about reining in memory, thought and feeling, while removing all traces of individualistic expression. Oh, how the moment is ripe with anxiety as we see how not only the Trumpian minions try to grab our information and distort our world view with fearsome declarations, but everyone who is trying to sell us on anything, they can sell us. The need for community and team requires a language, which brands us and stables societies into teams; in a place which can be identified and then managed. Thus the paranoid language of “1984” emerges: “Doublethink,” “Newspeak,” “thoughtcrime”

Prophetically “1984” returns to our time from the McCarthy era, to eerily irrigate our brains; though the ride is disturbing and vomitus at moments; this chilling journey grabbed me with a lasso and pulled me right in. Judging from the looks on the faces of those sitting in the audience, I was not alone in sticking my jacket over my head at certain points, requiring some of us more sensitive types who were watching, to wish that a doctor was nearby to induce a coma.

Protagonist Winston Smith, (Tom Sturridge), clandestinely keeps a diary where he jots down the truth as he knows it, in memory, feeling, and thought; rebelling against “Big Brother;” whom he wonders whether or not even exists.Though the ever present threat of his presence is always there to keep society in line; a sort of god-like character who is there, but isn’t there, trolling one’s every move. By virtue of chronicling his memories, Winston becomes an enemy to the very fabric of his country, Oceania. He will fall in forbidden love with Julia (Olivia Wilde) who is his accomplice and believe that it is possible to change the world , but is it?

Based on the novel by George Orwell, adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan