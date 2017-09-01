Thinking the Unthinkable

By Edward Flattau

In a frightening display of naivety, half of the Americans in a recent CNN poll identified war as the best option in dealing with North Korea. Included among the bellicose respondents were three-fourths of the Republicans queried.

The quick-on-the-trigger crowd seemed oblivious to the prospect that an outbreak of hostilities in all likelihood would temporarily—perhaps permanently— end daily life as they knew it.

Military analysts have made clear that even if the conflict were confined to conventional weapons, North Korea has almost instantaneous capacity to inflict catastrophic casualties on its neighbor to the south. Dictator Kim Jung-un has the South Korean capital of Seoul squarely in the sights of hundreds of his rockets. They are scattered across his homeland and capable of being launched in split seconds. Before retaliation could occur, the population of the metropolitan Seoul area, approximately 25 million, would be at risk of being decimated. Should the worst transpire, the death toll could approach the total number of military fatalities recorded in World War Two—and all in a matter of minutes.

Unlike in previous foreign wars, an oceanic barrier would not allow us to escape relatively unscathed from the direct impacts of a North Korean showdown. Let’s just say euphemistically it wouldn’t be business as usual on the home front. The staggering loss of human life (including thousands of American soldiers) overnight could conceivably paralyze world markets in which we are participants.

The horrendous rapid-fire carnage in Southeast Asia would almost certainly disrupt our government’s routine functions and send the stock market into a tailspin. Being tied to the global economy, we would experience in short order increases in the prices of food, goods and services. Shortages of essential commodities would soon materialize as a result of international chaos.

And that is if combat were only limited to the Korean peninsula, no sure thing by any means.

If hostilities escalated into a nuclear exchange, all bets are off. Even if the nuclear detonations were restricted to the Korean peninsula, which again is no certainty, the radioactive ripple effects would be potentially devastating to our shores.

The circulation of radioactive dust from the explosions would be carried around the globe by wind currents, contaminating air, water and soil. Incidence of cancer would rise as reservoirs and cropland were rendered toxic. If nuclear conflict spread beyond the Korean battlefield, scientists speculate that survivors would have to cope with massive radioactive fallout that could disastrously alter the climate. A radioactive cloud could conceivably block out or diminish the sun’s rays, creating what some scientists have dubbed a “nuclear winter”. Devoid of adequate sunlight, fields would turn barren and widespread famine would take root.

It is up to leaders in the fields of education, media, and politics to communicate the insanity of war as the “best” option on the Korean Peninsula. Those who are aloof from the consequences of a possible Armageddon must be made aware that their alternate reality is really a deadly delusional one.