Thirteen Fillies and Mares Nominated for the Personal Ensign Stakes(Gr.1)

Barring mishap or mayhem, Songbird is coming back to Saratoga Race Course to run in the Personal Ensign Stakes (Gr.1) on August 26. Contested on the main track over 1 1/8 miles, the depth of the field nominated for this year’s race makes it as interesting, if not more so, than the Travers Stakes. Not only is the $700,000 in purse money up for grabs, the Personal Ensign is a Breeders’ Cup Challenge race; the winner gets a fee-free berth in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and travelling expenses.