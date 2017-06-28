This 3-Pound Burger Challenge Is So Epic, It Ripped Some Dude's Pants Open

It's called the 8th Wonder of the World. Probably 'cause we're left wondering if anyone could conquer this insane feat of gluttony tailor-made for Greek gods of myth.

The epic burger challenge comes from Watson's Soda Fountain and Cafe in Anaheim, CA.

Foodbeast's resident vlogger and Sour Patch connoisseur, Elie Ayrouth, and a few friends decided to attempt the formidable feat earlier this week.

The massive burger boasts a two-pound 100% Angus beef patty topped with six slices of American cheese, a salad bowl's worth of shredded lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pharmacy sauce on a behemoth of a bun. If that wasn't enough to fill you, it's served with an additional pound of fries and a pitcher of soda.

Competitors have to finish the burger within an hour and will receive Watson's Soda Fountain merch as well as their photograph on the wall of fame.

Elie's buddy Victor was the one to step up to the plate and the aftermath of the challenge split Elie's pants in half. No joke.