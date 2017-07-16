This “After 95s” Boy Redefined Exam-Oriented Education In China

There is a youth events that has attracted the attention of the community On July 1, 2017. Byron Zhou from China who is an outstanding youth, generation of post-95s, an education pioneer boarded the big screen at the New York Times Square, due to the re-definition Chinese examination-oriented education and high-profile.

He led the two personally created education company that in the country has been famous came to New York, the United States, standing in the center of the world - Times Square. Qingbei New Dream assembled a large number of Chinese "college entrance examination" champion talent for the lecturer, as well as to solve the examination of education pain points to developed by the most complete and most scientific and most practical education system, help the struggling domestic students and parents to bring the dawn. Currently Qingbei New Dream has opened the courses in Tianjin, China.

Byron Zhou who a continuous young entrepreneur, executive director of Favor Group, CEO of LIFT International & Qingbei New Dream Education Technology Co., Ltd. Early he had already gained investment in top-level capital such as IDG. At the same time he hold the post of the global youth entrepreneurship organization Kairos Society Greater China VP (the former president of the United States and Bill Gates founded ten years for the world's most innovative young people organizations). He writes a book called "walking of the hormones”- with his own perspective to dig out 21 outstanding entrepreneurial experience and personal life. The book will be released in August in the world.