“ America’s Got Talent ” Season 12 has so far delivered on its promise to showcase some of the nation’s brightest up-and-coming stars. We’ve seen the inspiring singers Mandy Harvey and Angelica Hale take the stage, as well as the surprising ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer.

In the exclusive clip above, 25-year-old Tom London tells judge Simon Cowell that “it’s always been my dream to create the best magic show Vegas has ever seen.” While you might expect him to start sawing people in half or pulling rabbits out of a hat in order to accomplish this, London takes a different approach: He’s showing the crowd the magic of ... numbers.