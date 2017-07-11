This Bigfoot Statue, And Other Things You Don't Need But Kind Of Want On Prime Day

Prime Day is upon us, and if you’re at all familiar with how Prime Day works, it’s Amazon’s 30-hour dash of deals starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 10. Some deals, like the insanely discounted Echo Dot, will have you jumping out of your seat, while others you may not necessarily need but may shamelessly want.

We feel you and we’re here for you. Here are 9 things you almost certainly do not need, but kind of want and probably should get on Amazon’s Prime Day.

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals.

Just say it’s for the “kids.“

Get it for 29% off on Prime Day.

It’s the ’90s again and we’re kind of here for it.

Save 20% this Prime Day.

For those very common occasions when you throw a light show rager.

Save 25% on LIFX Smart Multicolor Light Bulb

Because we’re positive that with this product your deep dish will be just as good as Chi-town’s. Positive.

Save an additional 30% at checkout.

This has 92 product reviews with a 4.5 star rating. Its popularity is a little... surprising.

You’ll save an additional 20% at checkout.

We’re in 2017, and this person is in 3017 with some new level fandom.

Save 25% on this item at checkout.

Because the true test of love for your dog is whether or not you buy them a dog camera.

Get it for 32% off on Prime Day.

The Smart Lock system syncs with your Alexa so you can lock up your home from the comfort of your couch.

Get it for $159.99 at checkout.

Honestly, we completely approve of this purchase. #relaxationgoals

Save 49% on Vivere Hammocks