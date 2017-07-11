HOME
07/11/2017 12:26 am ET

This Bigfoot Statue, And Other Things You Don't Need But Kind Of Want On Prime Day

By Amanda Pena

Prime Day is upon us, and if you’re at all familiar with how Prime Day works, it’s Amazon’s 30-hour dash of deals starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 10. Some deals, like the insanely discounted Echo Dot, will have you jumping out of your seat, while others you may not necessarily need but may shamelessly want.

We feel you and we’re here for you. Here are 9 things you almost certainly do not need, but kind of want and probably should get on Amazon’s Prime Day.

If you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals.

 

1. Holy Stone HS170 Predator Mini RC Helicopter Drone

www.amazon.com

Just say it’s for the “kids.“
Get it for 29% off on Prime Day.

 

2. Natural Himalayan Hand Carved Salt Lamp with Indian Rosewood Base

www.amazon.com

It’s the ’90s again and we’re kind of here for it.
Save 20% this Prime Day.

 

3. LIFX Smart Multicolor Light Bulb

www.amazon.com

For those very common occasions when you throw a light show rager.
Save 25% on LIFX Smart Multicolor Light Bulb

 

4. Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick Deep Dish Pizza Pan

www.amazon.com

Because we’re positive that with this product your deep dish will be just as good as Chi-town’s. Positive.
Save an additional 30% at checkout.

 

5. Design Toscano Bigfoot, the Garden Yeti Statue

Amazon

This has 92 product reviews with a 4.5 star rating. Its popularity is a little... surprising. 
You’ll save an additional 20% at checkout.

 

6. NCAA Hover Helmet

www.amazon.com

We’re in 2017, and this person is in 3017 with some new level fandom.
Save 25% on this item at checkout. 

 

7. Furbo Dog Camera

www.amazon.com

Because the true test of love for your dog is whether or not you buy them a dog camera.
Get it for 32% off on Prime Day.

 

8. August Smart Lock 2nd Generation

Amazon

The Smart Lock system syncs with your Alexa so you can lock up your home from the comfort of your couch. 
Get it for $159.99 at checkout. 

 

9. Vivere Double Hammock

www.amazon.com

Honestly, we completely approve of this purchase. #relaxationgoals
Save 49% on Vivere Hammocks

Items are subject to selling out, so it’s while supplies last. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

