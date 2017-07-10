This Bilingual Statement About Immigrants Is Everything (VIDEO)

I’m guessing it’s only a matter of time before the powers that be remove this amazing music video from Vimeo. I’m told it’s already been stricken from YouTube. Still I’m posting it here in HuffPost for two reasons:
- This video is one of the greatest bilingual statements about immigrant life I’ve seen in this most-desperate year for us, 2017.
- It is meticulously subtitled in English and Spanish, thus making it accessible to most of my fellow Americans, North and South, in English and Spanish.
Huge hat tips to my fellow chileno Alan Kendall for taking the time to subtitle this absolutely choice music video. Thanks to Alan, Americans of both languages can enjoy this masterpiece. Watch below —
