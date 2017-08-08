This bowl from the Qianlong Dynasty could very well sell for $180K

One of the most exception pieces of Chinese antique ever owned is hitting the auction block - with an equally exceptional price estimate: We believe it is well worth over $180,000 (in US Dollars).

The very rare Famille Rose Enamel and Sgraffiato-Decorated Porcelain Bowl with a ‘Faux-Bois’ pattern to its interior from the Qianlong period is being sold by Athena Auctions in Hong Kong on August 7.

The bowl was vetted for display by a museum curator for the Los Angeles County Museum in the 1980s. Afterwards, it was sold by auction house Christie’s in 1989 and had since remained in a private collection.

Faux-bois ('false wood') decoration is a design mostly seen on porcelain during the 18th century in China. With the refinement of materials and craftsmanship and the expansion of the range of glaze and enamel colours during Qianlong's reign, ceramic potters became highly ambitious in their invention. Copying other materials in porcelain was popular and reached a high quality, often achieving a near-perfect copy of the original piece. What makes the present bowl unusual is not the application of faux-bois patterns to the interior, but rather the combination of applying Sgraffiato, famille rose enamel and faux-bois design on a single model.

The use of the space on the exterior walls is also unique. More often we see porcelains decorated with flowers together with other ornamental motifs such as rocks and birds. This particular bowl has left sufficient blank areas to its exterior to accentuate the beauty and elegance of the peony flower, which is believed to have been the national flower of China since the early Qing Dynasty. The depiction of the progressive stages of the peony from a bud, to a blooming flower, then full blossom to maturity on the bowl is another intriguing aspect of the bowl. The design appears allegorical; the cycle of growth finishes with a blank area for the viewer to pause and breathe; and, turning to the perfect bud of the noble flower again, to reflect on the cycle of life, or the ups and downs of a nation.The painting of the peonies is executed in a free and realistic style in contrast to the stiff and often highly stylistic manner popular during Qianlong Period.