This Breakfast Ramen Will Become Your Most Important Meal Of The Day

For the ramen-obsessed, breakfast can be tricky. Do you break social norms and eat your precious noods for breakfast? Or follow along the straight-and-narrow and opt for bacon and eggs?

To help eliminate the quandary of what to eat for the most important meal of the day, we enlisted the Canadian King of Breakfast, Josh Elkin, to create a recipe for Tabañero Breakfast Ramen that's sure to make anyone happy.

Yep, you read that correctly. Breakfast. Ramen. Elkin’s latest creation is one of the many original recipes found in the Tabañero Hot Sauce x FOODBEAST recipe cookbook, Tabasutra. This series plays with the concept of Kama Sutra to enhance the cooking process by creating exotic bottle gripping positions – and Josh Elkin’s here to show you his Dutch Hammer.

With chopped bacon, soft boiled eggs, breakfast sausage meatballs, and a cheesy chicken stock broth with Tabañero Original Hot Sauce, Elkin’s recipe takes on the form of a classic American breakfast, all while transcending cultural boundaries into a soothing, yet spicy symphony of flavors.

There’s no doubt this is one of the craziest ramen recipes ever created, but it would only be fitting for the former Epic Meal Time host to help bring this inventive dish to life.

With more than 82K followers on Instagram, Elkin has dropped hot bars about his love for all things breakfast in YouTube rap videos , so it’s easy to see why his recipe for Tabañero x FOODBEAST Breakfast Ramen was chosen to turn up the heat.

Here’s the recipe. Don’t forget the Dutch Hammer!

Ingredients

2 eggs

6 strips cooked bacon, chopped

2 breakfast sausage links

2 packs ramen noodles, without the seasoning

2 green onions, chopped

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp flour

2 shallots, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tbsp Tabañero hot sauce

1 ½ c chicken stock

1 ½ c milk

2 c shredded cheddar cheese

Broth

Step 1

Melt butter in a medium high saucepan or pot. Cook diced shallots until they are soft and translucent. Add garlic and cook for another minute.

Step 2

Add flour and stir until slightly browned. Add chicken stock, milk and stir until there are no more flour clumps. Simmer for about 15 minutes.

Step 3

Add cheese in sections while stirring. Add hot sauce when all cheese has been incorporated and melted into broth. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

5 minute egg

Step 4

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add eggs and boil for exactly 5 minutes. Take them out and de-shell. Set aside.

Step 5

Cook noodles, making sure not to overcook. Set aside.

Step 6

Using the breakfast sausage, make 4 small meatballs. Fry on a pan until they are browned on all sides. Set aside.

Step 7

Assemble the bowl. Add noodles to the center. Pour in broth. Add green onions, half of the chopped bacon, half of the sausage meatballs, and 1 egg. Enjoy.

By Evan Lancaster