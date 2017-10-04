This Breast Cancer Warrior Is Badass, Raw, Bold & Unfiltered: Annmarie Otis

Breast cancer awareness month is upon us. It’s a time when a lot of people come together to do a lot of good - raising funds for breast cancer research, tackling topics that are not addressed enough and making their voices heard. The breast cancer advocacy community is complex and the stories are diverse. All through BCAM, I’ll be highlighting the perspectives of breast cancer survivors and advocates. While we are happy that there is an entire month dedicated to breast cancer “awareness”, there are many who are in the trenches 24/7 x 365. There are those, for whom the “battle” will never end, who are “dying for a cure”; and there are those, like Annmarie Otis, whose experience changed her body, mind and soul. Annmarie is a badass unicorn in the advocacy world. She tackles breast cancer with radical honesty. She is bold, raw and beautiful; and within her vulnerability lies her strength. She is inspiring a growing movement that is changing the breast cancer landscape, and deepening the conversations on what’s real. Here’s her story.

MK: Who is Annmarie Otis?

AO: She is a mom. She loves to cook and her heart is filled with love. She is loyal to a fault and honest without hesitation. While she seem confident, she is insecure, scared and riddled with pain, but pushes through the pain for herself and those who she loves.

MK: You were diagnosed with breast cancer as a young woman. Tell me about your journey.

AO: I was diagnosed at 40 years old. Everyone told me it was nothing, but my best friend and I knew knew it was cancer. I was naive to think that after the surgery and treatments, it would all be “over”, cancer taught me different. My family and friends were with me every step of the way, but my cancer friends that got me through the darkest nights.

MK: How did breast cancer change your life?

AO: It changed my physical appearance, but it was the emotions that rocked my world. I was sad. I needed to grieve the loss of these body parts, but I had no permission to do so. Everyone wanted me to be happy because I was “ok” and alive, but I was so sad and confused. I did not know how to process this part until I met people like you, Maimah, who talked me through it.

MK: What do you wish you'd known before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

AO: That my friends would die. I had no idea that people still died and that was scary. No one talks about that and we need to. Secondly, there is a HUGE emotional toll on women and men. We are removing hormones, and that affects us. Breast cancer changes us physically, and we need to mentally adjust to that. That takes time, lots of time.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

AO: When my best friend died, and said to me “do not let my voice go silent”, I realized I can not stop - not ever. Plus, I have four boys, and men do get breast cancer. Who talks about that!?

MK: Tell me about SDBC?

Stupid Dumb Breast Cancer started when I was diagnosed. My then four year old said that because those were naughty words and he was scared, and it stuck! Now, we raise money locally, so that people with all cancers can have their co-pays paid, gas cards to get to treatment, grocery cards and more! Things insurance does not cover.

MK: Tell me about your work with Wisdo.

AO: I work with a team to tell stories! Wisdo helps people take on life’s greatest challenges by equipping them with wisdom from those who have been there. Throughout life, people overcome challenges such as becoming a parent, building a home, being diagnosed with an illness, divorce, relocation, parenthood by adoption, retirement and more. These life challenges often leave people lost, seeking wisdom and support.

MK: You’ve channeled your advocacy work through powerful and truthful storytelling that really connects and in a sense “heals” people, where did that passion come from?

AO: Honestly, from people like YOU! And those who have died. I have such guilt about living while they died, that I feel propelled to share as many stories as possible, to connect as many people as I can. Maybe someone will connect with the right person and feel less alone. That makes all the difference.

MK: What word do you wish you could take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

AO: “Boob Job” it is anything but! We need to stop making this disease sexy or cute. It diminishes the pain and suffering those going through it and dying.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about how people view breast cancer, what would that be? That no two people handle this the same and that is ok. Stop judging each other and just hold each other.

MK: Why is it so important to give every story a face and a voice?

Every person needs to feel as if her story matters, and needs to be heard. Some need support more than they want to admit. No one should feel alone or scared.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

AO: It will suck! But it does not have to suck alone. We are here for you, every step of the way.

MK: Has cancer changed how you see adversity?

AO: Adversity, to me, is those people facing disparities. 113 women die every day of metastatic breast cancer. Then, there are women of color. That’s adversity!

MK: What one word defines you?

AO: Loyal.