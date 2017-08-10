This California Style Burrito Is Stuffed With Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Every Californian is familiar with the California Burrito. Still, that’s not going to stop Tabañero Hot Sauce and Miami-based influencer, Fatgirl Hedonist from trying to make a better version. And they just might have, thanks to The Tabasutra Series.

The standard assets of a California Burrito are still evident here, with a bed of warm, salty french fries tucked into the delicious combination of meat, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans. But, still where’s the spice, where’s the creativity?

That’s where bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers come in. By incorporating freshly grilled chicken breast, a roasted black bean salsa, corn, tomatoes, fries, sliced avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese, this is a true California burrito — Tabasutra Style.

In order to remain true to the Tabasutra concept and match this burrito’s spicy aesthetic, The Rattlesnake was the Tabasutra position used to match the fiery bite of this California-style jalapeño popper-stuffed burrito.

Think you can handle the fuego? Try the recipe for yourself.

Ingredients

2 extra large flour tortillas

1/2 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 c your favorite frozen French fries, cooked

1/2 avocado, sliced

For the grilled chicken

1 boneless skinless chicken breast

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

For the corn & black bean salsa

1/4 c frozen roasted corn, cooked

1/4 c canned black beans, well drained

1/2 small onion, chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

Pinch of salt

Juice from half a lime

1 tbsp of minced cilantro

1 tsp of Tabañero hot sauce (or 2 tsp if you want it extra spicy)

For the bacon-wrapped jalapeños

4 slices thick cut bacon

4 large jalapeños halved lengthwise, with seeds removed

1/3 c cream cheese, thawed to room temperature

1/4 c shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp of Tabañero hot sauce

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle the chili powder, garlic salt and black pepper over both sides of the chicken breast. In a non-stick pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Once the oil is hot, put the chicken breast in the pan. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side until it has cooked all the way through.

Step 2

While your chicken is cooking, make your corn and black bean salsa. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix gently until everything is well blended. Once done, set it aside.

Step 3

Once your chicken breast is fully cooked, pull it out of the pan and let it breathe before slicing. While your chicken is “breathing,” start working on those jalapeño poppers. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, mozzarella, garlic powder and hot sauce. Using a spoon, scoop the cheese mixture into each jalapeño half and then put the jalapeño back together. Wrap each jalapeño in a slice of bacon.

Step 4

Once you’ve filled and wrapped all four jalapeños, place them in a medium-sized non-stick pan at medium heat. Turn the jalapeños gently to make sure they don’t fall apart. Once the bacon has been fully cooked all around the jalapeños, take them out of the pan.

Step 5

Now it’s time to assemble the burrito! Place one tortilla over one piece of aluminum foil. Place half of sliced chicken breast down and then place 1/4 cup of cheddar cheese. On top of the cheese, place 1/2 cup of cooked French fries and then half of your sliced avocado. On top of the avocado slices, pile on your corn and black bean salsa. Last (but not least) place two bacon wrapped jalapeños.

Think this burrito doesn’t have enough heat? Throw in some extra Tabañero hot sauce over the top before wrapping it up.

Step 6

Repeat the same exact process for the second burrito. Carefully roll up your burritos and then wrap them in the aluminum foil; place the burrito in the oven for 8 minutes to make sure the cheese melts.

Photos by Foodbeast