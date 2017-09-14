This Chilled Soup Will Be Your End Of Summer Go-To

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

Homemade soup is one of our favorite foods any time of year. It may not be top of mind during the sweltering summer months—unless it’s a refreshing chilled soup, of course. Gazpacho seems to get all the cold-soup love, but we’re obsessed with the recipe below, which incorporates hydrating cucumber, healthy fat– and potassium-rich avocado and cooling cilantro.

Not only is this soup nutrient-rich, dairy- and gluten-free and super-refreshing, it’s also fast, foolproof and best made in advance, so you can whip up a batch to keep in the fridge for quick meals. We also love to serve it in shot glasses at a party.

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

Chilled Cucumber and Avocado Soup

SERVES: 4

TOTAL TIME:2 HOURS

ACTIVE TIME:15 MINUTES

PRINT

Ingredients

2 large cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeds removed, flesh chopped

2 small, ripe avocados, peeled, pitted

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock, chilled

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 to 4 red and/or yellow cherry tomatoes, chopped, for garnish

Directions

In a blender, combine all ingredients except cherry tomatoes and extra cilantro; purée until smooth. Pour into large bowl or pitcher, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Divide among 4 bowls, garnish with chopped cherry tomatoes and reserved cilantro, and serve.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook